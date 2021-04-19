 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 19, 2021 


President Biden aims to put the U.S. in a leadership role on climate change, and the pandemic shines a spotlight on regional food supply chains.

2021Talks - April 19, 2021 


President Biden to announce new 2030 emissions target; George W. Bush urges more respectful conversation on immigration; and the Giffords Center ranks Indiana's gun policies low, despite state "red flag" law.

Pressure on Burgum to Veto Transgender Sports Bill

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

At the North Dakota capitol this year, the transgender sports bill is among legislation that saw the most spirited debate. (Adobe Stock)
At the North Dakota capitol this year, the transgender sports bill is among legislation that saw the most spirited debate. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen, Public News Service - ND - Producer, Contact
April 19, 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota's governor faces growing calls to reject legislation that would bar transgender student athletes from playing on sports teams that don't align with their birth gender.

The controversial measure, which would affect K-12 students, saw heavy opposition before clearing its final legislative hurdle last week.

LGBTQ advocates call it discriminatory and say it creates more opportunities for trans students to be bullied and harassed.

Amy Jacobson, executive director of Prairie Action ND, said there are a host of other concerns outlined during public testimony.

"One of the loudest groups that the legislature heard from was really business and tourism," Jacobson recounted.

Others calling for a veto argued the law would lead to costly litigation. Supporters of bills like this say it's about fairness in girls' sports and preventing boys from playing them.

Gov. Burgum's office did not respond to a question about whether he would veto the bill.

The measure is similar to proposals that surfaced in other states this year, including South Dakota.

Opponents like Jacobson contended all the measures do is codify discrimination, while noting supporters had difficulty producing evidence of it being an issue in school sports.

She asserted the bill was made worse by adding a provision for a study, even as the law would take effect.

"That doesn't really make much sense," Jacobson remarked. "We shouldn't put youth in danger to study how our policy impacts them."

The North Dakota High School Activities Association already has a policy that deals with this issue, which the bill's opponents said works just fine.

If the governor were to veto the bill, political observers said an override might be harder in the Senate, with last week's approval vote being relatively close.

Disclosure: Prairie Action ND contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Citation: House Bill 1298
Citation: North Dakota High School Activities Association transgender policy
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021