 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 19, 2021 


President Biden aims to put the U.S. in a leadership role on climate change, and the pandemic shines a spotlight on regional food supply chains.

2021Talks - April 19, 2021 


President Biden to announce new 2030 emissions target; George W. Bush urges more respectful conversation on immigration; and the Giffords Center ranks Indiana's gun policies low, despite state "red flag" law.

Spotlight on Black Women's Contributions to End Sexual Violence

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

One in five Black women in the U.S. is a survivor of rape, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. (Michele Paccione/Adobe Stock)
One in five Black women in the U.S. is a survivor of rape, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. (Michele Paccione/Adobe Stock)
 By Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - IL - Producer, Contact
April 19, 2021

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- During Sexual Assault Awareness Month, groups are raising awareness about Black women's contributions in the quest to end sexual violence.

About one in three Black women has experienced some form of sexual violence in her lifetime, according to the National Center on Violence Against Women in the Black Community. And for every Black woman who reports a rape, at least 15 do not.

Jaya Kolisetty, associate director of the Women's Resource Center at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, said from early court cases about workplace sexual harassment, to the more recent 'MeToo' movement, Black women have been at the forefront of creating new support systems for survivors.

"I think sometimes, we tend to view social issues in isolation, instead of talking about how they might be connected, how they might reinforce each other," Kolisetty observed. "If we're going to address sexual violence, we have to be willing to tackle other forms of harm, other forms of oppression as well."

The Women's Resource Center holds a series of virtual events this week, open to the public, including showing a documentary, "The Rape of Recy Taylor," about a young Black woman speaking out against a group of white male attackers in 1944 Alabama.

The film features Rosa Parks, who before she was involved in the Alabama bus boycotts, was an advocate for survivors for the NAACP.

The pandemic has isolated more families at home, and the stress, fear and sense of hopelessness has also elevated the risk of sexual violence, particularly intimate partner violence.

Kolisetty said prevention is key, in addition to supporting survivors.

"So thinking about, how do we create safer environments? How do we create culture change, so that incidents of sexual violence will decrease?" Kolisetty urged.

Survivors of sexual violence in need of support can call 1-800-656-HOPE, to reach the 24/7 National Sexual Assault Hotline. It will connect callers to local service providers who can help.

Citation: Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Citation: National Center on Violence Against Women in the Black Community data
Citation: The Rape of Recy Taylor film
Citation: National Sexual Assault Hotline
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021