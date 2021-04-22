 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 22, 2021 


President Biden meets with world leaders today on Earth Day with climate front and center, and he calls for a tax credit for employers offering COVID vaccine-related paid leave.

2021Talks - April 22, 2021 


President Biden boasts about surpassing 200 million COVID vaccines, Lisa Murkowski breaks ranks on Vanita Gupta's nomination as associate attorney general, and senators scrutinize Apple's app store policies.

MA Groups Look to Build on Landmark Climate Bill This Earth Day

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The landmark climate bill signed into law last month, among other measures, prioritizes decarbonizing buildings, which currently represent about 30% of the Commonwealth's emissions. (Adobe Stock)
The landmark climate bill signed into law last month, among other measures, prioritizes decarbonizing buildings, which currently represent about 30% of the Commonwealth's emissions. (Adobe Stock)
 By Lily Bohlke - Producer, Contact
April 22, 2021

BOSTON -- This Earth Day, as President Joe Biden convenes a climate summit with world leaders, Massachusetts environmentalists hope federal efforts will complement the essential work states have taken on to curb climate change.

Elizabeth Turnbull Henry, president of the Environmental League of Massachusetts, pointed out states are laboratories for policy and innovation, and also the engine for a lot of the implementation of climate goals.

She argued a clean-energy transition has to attend to the needs of the most vulnerable communities.

"We want to make sure that as we remake how we power our lives, that we are doing so in ways that are lessening rather than exacerbating inequality, that are creating economic opportunities across the Commonwealth," Turnbull Henry asserted.

Massachusetts' landmark climate bill, the Next Generation Roadmap, signed into law last month, sets a target for net-zero emissions by 2050, allowing less than 30 years to wring all emissions out of the economy.

Turnbull Henry added measures such as the added focus on decarbonizing buildings and incorporating offshore wind are key.

In addition to providing funding streams to states, Turnbull Henry cited various roles the federal government could play, many of which she contended wouldn't cost much.

She highlighted the importance of clean-energy tax credits as incentives for businesses and individuals, as well as a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that supports state efforts to coordinate and electrify the grid, and scientific innovation, which she noted has been on prominent display with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have made huge strides in wind, solar, batteries, fusion, so many exciting energy technologies," Turnbull Henry stressed. "And as we've seen with the build-out of the vaccine over the last year, a highly-motivated federal government, when it comes to research, is almost unstoppable."

She hopes clean-energy innovation and climate mitigation will play major roles in the economic recovery from the pandemic as well.

Citation: Leaders Summit on Climate
Citation: Mass. Next Generation Roadmap
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021