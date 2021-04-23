 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 23, 2021 


Texas needs to reapply if it wants Medicaid waiver initially granted by Trump administration; the U.S. Senate votes to address hate crimes directed at Asian-Americans.

2021Talks - April 23, 2021 


Biden calls for global unity on climate change; a teen activist chides U.S. on fossil-fuel tax breaks; anti-Asian hate bill passes the Senate.

CAP Cuts Costs, Goes Green to Deliver Water to Arizonans

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The Central Arizona Project pumps most of its water in the fall and winter months to the Lake Pleasant reservoir, northwest of Phoenix, where it is stored and distributed in the spring and summer across the state. (CAP)
The Central Arizona Project pumps most of its water in the fall and winter months to the Lake Pleasant reservoir, northwest of Phoenix, where it is stored and distributed in the spring and summer across the state. (CAP)
 By Mark Richardson - Producer, Contact
April 23, 2021

TEMPE, Ariz. - Four out of five Arizonans use water delivered to them across the state through the pumps, canals and reservoirs of the Central Arizona Project. In recent years, the CAP has found a more economical and environmentally friendly way to deliver these critical water supplies.

The agency had acquired all its power from the coal-fired Navajo Generating Station in northern Arizona - but when the plant was decommissioned in 2019, it was forced to look elsewhere.

CAP's Assistant General Manager for Operations and Engineering, Darrin Francom, said the new distribution plan draws power from a variety of sources.

"On average, we take just a little over 1.4 million acre-feet of water, and through the entire system, the water is lifted about 2,800 feet," said Francom. "So, that's a tremendous amount of energy to lift that volume and that weight of water."

Francom said CAP is the largest single user of electricity in Arizona, consuming 2.5 million megawatt-hours of power to distribute Lower Colorado River Basin water over 360 miles of canals and tunnels.

He said the new power system saves millions of dollars a year.

According to Francom, the efficiency in the system comes through determining the best times to pump the water.

"We minimize our pumping during the summer months, when we have the highest energy prices," said Francom. "Because we can move most of our water at the start and the end of the year. In the summertime, we can reduce our pumping and make deliveries to our customers."

Francom said most of their power is now purchased annually through what he calls "reverse e-Bay auctions," where power wholesalers try to underbid each other for long-term contracts. He says CAP saves even more, through finding short-term "bargains" on the spot market.

"We acquire somewhere in the neighborhood of 80% of our energy, and then we have 20% that we kind of withhold for day-ahead energy purchases," said Francom. "And that allows us to match exactly our energy that we have to the pumping that we need."

The Colorado River Basin Project Act was created in 1968 by federal legislation. The agency that became the Central Arizona Project was created in 1971, to repay the federal government for the costs of construction and to manage and operate the system.

Disclosure: Central Arizona Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Citation: The CAP's power portfolio.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021