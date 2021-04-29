 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 29, 2021 


President Joe Biden says his American Jobs Plan is a blue-collar blueprint for building America, and West Virginia clean-energy advocates say it gives states a chance to move beyond coal.

2021Talks - April 29, 2021 


President Joe Biden delivers his first joint address to Congress, GOP Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina responds to Biden, and Senate lawmakers hold a hearing on stopping gun violence.

Rape-Crisis Agencies, Already Burdened by Cuts, Brace for More

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Survivors of sexual violence are often reluctant to seek help. (AdobeStock)
Survivors of sexual violence are often reluctant to seek help. (AdobeStock)
 By Mary Schuermann Kuhlman - Producer, Contact
April 29, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Six months after rape-crisis funding suffered massive cuts, agencies across Ohio are struggling to ensure the needs of survivors are met.

The Victims of Crime Act (VOCA), is the largest source of funding for victim service providers and is funded entirely from criminal fines.

VOCA dollars have been shrinking because of a decline in federal prosecutions, and Ohio's is down 40% for the fiscal year.

Ryn Farmer, director of Lima-based Day One of Crime Victim Services of Allen and Putnam Counties, said with less funding, they've had to reduce staff, and response services are spread thinly, especially in rural areas.

She worries rape survivors won't be able to find help when they need it.

"When you experience violent harm on your body, and you don't have the support or resources that are needed to help, it disrupts the body's ability to heal," Farmer explained.

Molly MacMath, executive director of COMPASS Family and Community Services in Northeastern Ohio, said they've also struggled with the funding cuts. She hopes a U.S. House bill which allocates fines from non-prosecution agreements to VOCA will pass the Senate.

"But it's not an immediate fix," MacMath cautioned. "It's going to take time. Even if Congress were to pass the VOCA fix legislation, it would be awhile until that money filtered down."

Advocates also are calling on Ohio lawmakers to increase the line-item funding in the state budget for rape-crisis programs. Meanwhile, another round of VOCA cuts of up to 34% is coming in October.

Farmer pointed out the number of survivors seeking assistance rose 20% since the pandemic began, which means they are doing more with fewer resources. She added sustainable, meaningful funding is especially crucial for underserved sexual-violence survivors.

"So survivors from communities of color and Indigenous populations, survivors from immigrant communities, survivors with disabilities, survivors from the elder population, and survivors who identify as LGBTQ," Farmer outlined.

MacMath urged Ohioans to support increased funding for victims of sexual assault.

"You never know when yourself or someone you love is going to be affected by crime," MacMath stressed. "And agencies serving crime victims are hurting, and we're scared of what the future's going to hold."

Ohio's VOCA funding for fiscal year 2021 was about $38 million, a five-year low.

Citation: Victims of Crime Act information April 18, 2020
Citation: VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021 March 13, 2021
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021