 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 29, 2021 


President Joe Biden says his American Jobs Plan is a blue-collar blueprint for building America, and West Virginia clean-energy advocates say it gives states a chance to move beyond coal.

2021Talks - April 29, 2021 


President Joe Biden delivers his first joint address to Congress, GOP Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina responds to Biden, and Senate lawmakers hold a hearing on stopping gun violence.

Clean-Air Advocates Press to End Oil, Gas Drilling Faster

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The Kern County Board of Supervisors recently passed an ordinance to fast-track up to 2,700 new oil and gas wells per year over the next 15 years. (National Parks Conservation Association)
The Kern County Board of Supervisors recently passed an ordinance to fast-track up to 2,700 new oil and gas wells per year over the next 15 years. (National Parks Conservation Association)
 By Suzanne Potter - Producer, Contact
April 29, 2021

KERN COUNTY, Calif. -- Environmental-justice advocates are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to wind down oil and gas drilling in California by 2035, instead of by 2045 as he proposed.

Last week, Newsom announced the state will work to end all fossil-fuel extraction and will stop issuing permits for fracking by 2024.

Salvador Solorio-Ruiz, a member of the city council in Delano, said the communities of color living near the wells in Kern County need relief sooner rather than later.

"It doesn't have to be this way," Solorio-Ruiz asserted. "We need to tackle this issue with urgency in order to end California's legacy of environmental racism as well."

Opponents of the governor's plan claim it will cost jobs in the oil and gas industry and result in more imports from out of state. Advocates also would like to see the state stop issuing or renewing permits for wells that sit within 2,500 feet of homes, schools, hospitals, prisons or nursing homes. A bill was introduced in the Senate earlier this year to require such setbacks. California is the only major oil-producing state to not require buffer zones.

Felipe Perez, a member of the city council in Firebaugh, emigrated to the central valley as a child, worked in the fields, gained his citizenship and eventually rose to become mayor of the city of Firebaugh.

He said setbacks are crucial to protect people's health.

"It's a safety concern that is affecting those people that are too close from those wells," Perez observed. "One of my kids, when he was little, he got asthma because of the pollution of the valley."

According to a Los Angeles Times analysis, more than 350,000 Californians live within 600 feet of unplugged wells.

Earlier this year, the Kern County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance which could open up the door to thousands of new drilling permits.

Citation: Gov. Newsom announcement on oil extraction April 23, 2021
Citation: Senate Bill 467 March 22, 2021
Citation: Los Angeles Times analysis February 6, 2020
Citation: Kern County, Calif. zoning ordinance revison March 8, 2021
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021