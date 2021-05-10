What Travelers Can Expect as Overdue Summer Plans Take Shape

The CDC recommends people wait until they're fully vaccinated before traveling domestically. (Fabio/Adobe Stock) By Eric Tegethoff - Producer, Contact

PORTLAND, Ore. -- With vaccination rates increasing, people are making summer plans again.



A webinar is offering Oregonians tips to keep in mind when traveling. The webinar is Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., sponsored by AARP, Portland International Airport and Travel Oregon.



Walter Marchbanks, passenger programs and services manager for the Port of Portland, sensed there's a lot of pent-up demand, since many didn't take trips last year.



He also recognized travel during the pandemic can be stressful, so the Portland airport is doing what it can to make people feel comfortable.



"We look at it as being able to provide some information," Marchbanks outlined. "Some resources about what the airport is doing to help keep people safe, the types of cleaning that we're doing, the safety protocols and measures that we put in place."



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people delay travel until they are fully vaccinated.



Marchbanks noted one of the changes at the airport is people greeting travelers are not permitted.



"Only by exception, if they're providing assistance to people that might need help," Marchbanks explained. "So if you have to help a family member to the ticket counter so that they can get a wheelchair or meet somebody that's coming off a flight and greeting the wheelchair provider and, you know, that type of thing."



Marchbanks added people can check out the Portland airport's website to learn more about what to expect, especially if they have accessibility issues and need more details on arrangements. He also pointed out there are people in the airport who can answer questions.



"The website will get you so far, but people need direct help. They need direct service," Marchbanks acknowledged.