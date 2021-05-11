 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 12, 2021 


Montanans get to weigh in on firearms on college campuses, and Washington state addresses carbon pollution from the building sector.

2021Talks - May 12, 2021 


Senators Schumer and McConnell duel over voting reforms, the GOP divide over Trump could widen, and a pipeline hack spurs cybersecurity concerns.

Groups Urge Gov. Polis to Support Major Climate Bill

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Environmental groups say a bill pending in the Legislature would help Colorado meet its emissions-reduction and environmental-justice goals. (Nicola/Adobe Stock)
Environmental groups say a bill pending in the Legislature would help Colorado meet its emissions-reduction and environmental-justice goals. (Nicola/Adobe Stock)
 By Lily Bohlke - Producer, Contact
May 11, 2021

DENVER -- Environmental groups are urging Gov. Jared Polis to support a major climate bill pending in the Colorado Legislature.

Senate Bill 200, which aims to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and increasing environmental justice, would set caps on emissions for various business sectors and give an Air Quality Control Commission the power to enforce them.

Ean Tafoya, Colorado field advocate for the nonprofit GreenLatinos, said it also would establish an environmental justice ombudsperson and advisory board to listen to the perspectives of front-line communities feeling the effects of the climate crisis.

"Rural communities that are on the front line are facing wildfires, drought, crop loss and irregular crop seasons," Tafoya explained. "If you live in an urban setting, the impacts are air pollution, and we're seeing the connections to COVID."

It also would classify greenhouse-gas emissions as regulated pollutants, thus requiring businesses to pay fees for emitting carbon dioxide like they do for other pollutants.

Last week, Gov. Polis indicated he would veto the bill, saying decisions about emissions caps shouldn't be made by an unelected commission.

Renée Chacon, youth coordinator for Indigenous nonprofit Spirit of the Sun, said environmental policies that benefit the economy without regard to how they influence the community pose harm that can take years to undo.

She sees bringing together perspectives from front-line communities, especially those not in elected office, as a major benefit.

"It brings a form of equity, where you don't have to run for politics in order to have influence in policymaking when it comes to community monitoring," Chacon asserted.

Jen Clanahan, Colorado state director for the nonprofit Mountain Mamas, said the bill puts the governor's own climate roadmap into action.

"One of the things that moms across Colorado would like to say to Gov. Polis is that we urgently need to take action on the climate crisis," Clanahan remarked. "And so, we're asking him not to veto our kids' future."

She encouraged all state leaders to address the climate crisis with urgency.

Clanahan noted last year, Colorado had three of its largest wildfires in history, and much of the state currently faces drought conditions.

References:  
Senate Bill 200
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021