 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 13, 2021 


President Biden taps Tracy Stone-Manning to be director of Bureau of Land Management; and Colorado schools get new tools to help students distinguish between news, commentary and disinformation.

2021Talks - May 13, 2021 


Republicans oust Liz Cheney from her leadership role, Dr. Anthony Fauci urges more vaccinations, NAACP leaders voice support for voting rights legislation, and Nancy Pelosi is optimistic about the infrastructure bill.

Cleaning Up Buildings Next Big Climate Push in WA

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Washington state lawmakers passed measures that move it closer to a clean energy future this session. (jpldesigns/Adobe Stock)
Washington state lawmakers passed measures that move it closer to a clean energy future this session. (jpldesigns/Adobe Stock)
 By Eric Tegethoff - Producer, Contact
May 12, 2021

SEATTLE -- After a legislative session packed with measures to address climate change, clean-energy groups say Washington state leaders should address carbon pollution from the building sector next.

Buildings are the fastest-growing source of carbon in the state, accounting for more than a quarter of greenhouse-gas emissions, second only to transportation.

Jesse Piedfort, Washington state chapter director for the Sierra Club, said the state should focus on electrifying buildings with clean energy.

"Every time a building gets built with gas-powered appliances for water or heating or cooling, it digs our climate hole just a little bit deeper," Piedfort contended. "So we need state and local policies that move us away from that practice."

A measure to require all new buildings to be net zero by 2030 and all buildings by 2050 stalled in the Legislature this session, but Piedfort noted some Washington cities have made moves to reduce emissions from buildings.

Utilities such as Puget Sound Energy have pushed projects that capture methane from organic decomposition, known as renewable natural gas (RNG), but a Washington state Department of Commerce report found RNG could only produce enough energy for about 3% to 5% of the state's needs.

Piedfort argued RNG and other fuels don't have the capacity to sustain Washingtonians' energy usage.

"Even if hydrogen or RNG develop as a niche energy source for some uses, the work of shifting our buildings to clean electricity is still critical, and it still really needs to accelerate," Piedfort asserted.

Piedfort added it's technically feasible for buildings to make the switch to clean electric sources.

"Electric appliances for water and cooling and heating already are viable alternatives to gas-powered appliances," Piedfort stressed. "So we really just need to do the work of making sure that customers can use those and have access to those cleaner alternatives that are already there."

Disclosure: Sierra Club-Beyond Coal Campaign contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, and Environmental Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021