 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 13, 2021 


President Biden taps Tracy Stone-Manning to be director of Bureau of Land Management; and Colorado schools get new tools to help students distinguish between news, commentary and disinformation.

2021Talks - May 13, 2021 


Republicans oust Liz Cheney from her leadership role, Dr. Anthony Fauci urges more vaccinations, NAACP leaders voice support for voting rights legislation, and Nancy Pelosi is optimistic about the infrastructure bill.

Nurses Share Lessons from Pandemic on International Nurses Day

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

More than 400 nurses have died while working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Adobe Stock)
More than 400 nurses have died while working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Adobe Stock)
 By Lily Bohlke - Producer, Contact
May 12, 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- This International Nurses Day, nurses in Missouri are raising concerns about the long-term mental health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as urging the health-care industry to prepare for future health crises.

Heidi Lucas, state director of the Missouri Nurses Association, said nurses worry about possible future spikes. While more people are getting the vaccine, she noted vaccination rates aren't yet where they need to be.

She emphasized many Registered Nurses are experiencing burnout, and some of the members she's spoken to are considering early retirement or leaving the profession, after facing the pandemic as front-line health-care workers.

"Over the next five to 10 years, are we going to continue to have the nursing shortages?" Lucas wondered. "Are we going to lose more nurses out of the field? Are the mental health issues really going to take a toll? Are we going to be seeing PTSD from our nurses?"

She stressed tackling nurse shortages requires a multi-pronged approach, from expanding nurse education programs to changing staffing norms.

Lucas pointed out there aren't enough nurse faculty in the state, and she supports increasing pay so that it's worthwhile for some folks with nursing degrees to teach rather than go into practice.

She also observed over the last few decades, hospitals have changed nurses' schedules to shorter work weeks with 12-hour shifts, but she noted those can be incredibly draining.

"You work a 12-hour shift on your feet, and you go back home, and you're exhausted, you can't offer anything to your family," Lucas asserted.

Lucas added COVID-19 will not be the last major health crisis the U.S. faces, and she hopes the health-care industry will prepare adequately.

"Continuing to wear the mask going ahead and getting vaccinated, you know, trusting science and trusting the health-care community who are seeing what's going on, I think that's a big takeaway from this to have potentially better outcomes than what we've had through COVID-19," Lucas concluded.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021