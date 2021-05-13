 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 13, 2021 


President Biden taps Tracy Stone-Manning to be director of Bureau of Land Management; and Colorado schools get new tools to help students distinguish between news, commentary and disinformation.

2021Talks - May 13, 2021 


Republicans oust Liz Cheney from her leadership role, Dr. Anthony Fauci urges more vaccinations, NAACP leaders voice support for voting rights legislation, and Nancy Pelosi is optimistic about the infrastructure bill.

UMass Workers Urge Campuses to Shore Up Shortages

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The University of Massachusetts system is the Commonwealth's third-largest employer. (Wikimedia Commons)
The University of Massachusetts system is the Commonwealth's third-largest employer. (Wikimedia Commons)
 By Lily Bohlke - Producer, Contact
May 13, 2021

BOSTON -- Workers in the University of Massachusetts (UMass) system say short-staffing is putting undue strain on existing employees, and limiting their ability to serve students' needs.

UMass campuses are the third-largest employer in the Commonwealth, with more than 10,000 faculty and staff, but university executives have been reducing the workforce in recent years, even more so in the last year with the pandemic.

Jariza Rodriguez, an administrative assistant at UMass Boston and a member of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, said job duties don't go away when the positions are no longer filled.

"What justice are we truly doing for the students if the services aren't of the highest caliber?" Rodriguez asked. "Because we're short-staffed, because people are being pulled in multiple different directions, because we have staff that are burning out, because they're feeling so overwhelmed."

Groups such as the Teachers Association pointed out funding is there; the university system has gained access to more than $140 million in federal aid in the last year. They urged UMass to use some of that funding to shore up its staffing needs.

Wendy Graca, a clerk at UMass Dartmouth and a member of AFSCME Council 93 Local 507, said university leadership tells employees funding is short, while at the same time insisting they work to increase student retention and enrollment.

"There has been downsizing and consolidating of departments and educational programs, switching to less expensive software licensing programs that also are less user-friendly, outsourcing some work to new non-union departments while dumping other work on remaining union staff," Graca outlined.

Graca noted the issues are campus-wide and intertwined. When campuses are short of facilities crew members, the grounds and buildings fall into disrepair. When there aren't enough administrative staff, they cannot provide support to students and faculty in a timely fashion. And without enough professors, she added, students' academics suffer.

Disclosure: Massachusetts Teachers Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Children's Issues, Civic Engagement, and Education. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021