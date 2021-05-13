Advocates Seek Funding for CA Parent and Youth Helpline

Free online confidential parent support groups provide an emotional outlet to struggling California families. (Parents Anonymous) By Suzanne Potter - Producer, Contact

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The pandemic has brought suffering to millions of California families, so mental-health advocates are pressing the state for $3 million a year for three years to fund the California Parent and Youth Helpline.



The program has racked up 14,000 contacts since its debut last spring, in a partnership between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the nonprofit Parents Anonymous.



Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, president and CEO of the nonprofit, said she'd like the governor to mention it in his May budget revision, due out tomorrow.



"Parents are struggling with anxiety or depression," Pion-Berlin explained. "People just feel so isolated. There's nobody there. There's no one listening. This is non-judgmental, non-blaming and shaming. We are here to support the empowerment journey of parents, children and youth."



The Helpline website is caparentyouthhelpline.org, and their phone line, 855-4-A-PARENT, is staffed with counselors from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week. They help people address a variety of issues, including ADHD, drug addiction, mental-health challenges, domestic violence, social isolation and emotional trauma from the coronavirus lockdown.



Dr. Pion-Berlin encouraged parents and caregivers to join one of their weekly 2-hour online support groups.



"Asking for help is a sign of strength," Pion-Berlin remarked. "And emotional support is the essence to changing any behaviors."



Parents Anonymous also is seeking $10 million in annual funding from Congress to support its national program, which has been helping families since 1969.