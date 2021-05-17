Nominations Open for ID Volunteer Award

The pandemic has emphasized the important work done by volunteers. (insta_photos/Adobe Stock) By Eric Tegethoff - Producer, Contact

BOISE, Idaho -- Nominations are open for Idahoans who are making a difference in their communities through volunteering as part of the 2021 Andrus Award for Community Service.



Dr. Bessie Katsilometes, volunteer state president for AARP Idaho, said the organization is looking for folks who can serve as an inspiration for other volunteers.



"It is open for nomination to Idahoans who are age 50 and over who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members," Katsilometes explained. "It can be an individual, or it can be a couple, who are volunteering in one or several organizations."



The deadline for nominations is July 15. The recipient or recipients will get to choose a nonprofit organization to receive a $2,000 dollar donation from AARP.



Katsilometes pointed out many deserving Idaho organizations need donations and volunteers more than ever as a result of the pandemic.



Katsilometes noted many AARP volunteers have reached out to connect with older folks who are feeling isolated because of COVID-19. She describes them, and other volunteers, as the backbone of the country.



"These folks are what I call unsung heroes and heroines," Katsilometes stated. "They care for their fellow human being in untold ways, in companionship and compassion, and just being present."



Gini Woodward of Bonners Ferry was the recipient of the 2020 Idaho Andrus Award for Community Service. Katsilometes said AARP will announce the 2021 winner in early fall.