Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 17, 2021  


Utah officials are cutting back on unemployment benefits; and despite an uncertain future, advocates in Minnesota say a bill to legalize marijuana could serve as a justice reform tool.

2021Talks - May 17, 2021 


On Tax Day, President Biden's budget goals show funding shifts toward domestic priorities; divides remain over the 2020 election; and Biden talks to Middle East leaders amid violence.

Governor's Multibillion Dollar Boost to Education Budget Thinks Big

Part of a proposed bump in education funding would cover free pre-K education for all 4-year-olds in California. (Briana Jackson/iStockphoto)
 By Suzanne Potter - Producer, Contact
May 17, 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Education advocates are cheering Gov. Gavin Newsom's May budget revise, which pours almost $122 billion into public schools, the highest level of funding in California's history.

The money will support the California for All Kids Plan, a five-year strategy of public school investment.

Jeff Freitas, president of the California Federation of Teachers, said low-income school districts in particular will see big improvements.

"The additional funding for summer-school programs, after-school programs, for making a universal early-childhood education system, is the right direction that we need to be going," Freitas contended.

The Governor's plan promises to open pre-K classes to an additional 159,000 4-year-olds. It also would fund more school counselors, social workers and nurses, and would increase access to high-speed internet and laptops.

The funding is made possible by a $76 billion budget surplus in the Golden State.

Freitas noted the windfall comes from taxes on the ultra-wealthy who continued to prosper during the pandemic.

"The unexpected revenue came in because of factors like Prop 30 and Prop 55, the millionaires' tax that we passed a few years ago," Freitas explained.

The plan also puts more than $3 billion toward programs to attract more teachers. The legislature now has until June 15 to pass a budget for the next fiscal year.

Disclosure: California Federation of Teachers contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Early Childhood Education, Education, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
