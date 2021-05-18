 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 18, 2021  


A large crack closes I-40 bridge connecting Ark. & Tenn.; voting rights groups respond to a restrictive Iowa law; New Jersey releases new patient data for its medical aid-in-dying law.

2021Talks - May 18, 2021 


White House responds to Middle East violence; Supreme Court agrees to hear a case that could upend Roe v. Wade; and COVID-19 cases are down in all 50 states as push for global vaccinations continues.

Constitutional Amendment Threshold for ND Draws Concerns

The Secretary of State's office says backers of constitutional amendment reform, surrounding citizen-led efforts, need to collect more than 30,000 signatures to get the issue placed on North Dakota's ballot next year. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen - Producer, Contact
May 18, 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Next year, North Dakotans could be asked to raise the threshold for ballot initiatives surrounding the state constitution to win approval, but voter advocates don't think it's a good idea.

Petitions are being circulated for an amendment that would require future ballot questions to gain at least 60% of voter support in order to pass.

Supporters suggested initiatives have become excessive in recent election cycles, and a higher threshold would protect the state's constitution from constant changes.

Rick Gion, Communications and Policy Director for North Dakota Voters First, called the move a power grab, and added the current system works fine.

"This is not something that's trivial, that's being used too much," Gion asserted. "I think lately, we're seeing this used a little bit more because the Legislature just isn't getting the job done. "

His group, as well as the editorial board at the Forum newspaper, pointed out in state history, voters only have considered 52 constitutional changes.

The proposal would also limit an initiated ballot question to a single issue. The group behind this effort, Protect North Dakota's Constitution, did not respond to a request for comment before deadline.

Gion contended the proposal is an insult to residents because it weakens the effectiveness of their vote. He emphasized the process has produced recent results that have benefited the state.

"People are voting for things like a Legacy Fund, which has been very helpful to the state budget, especially this session," Gion stated.

That fund, approved in 2010, sets aside oil and gas revenue for a state savings account.

Supporters of the higher amendment threshold say it would create transparency, noting some recent questions have relied on significant funding from out-of-state groups.

Gion countered those efforts were up-front about their strategies, and argued the effort bills itself as grassroots, despite relying on an approach that goes beyond that scope.

Disclosure: North Dakota Voters First contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement and Civil Rights. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
