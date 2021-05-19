 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 19, 2021 


Congress passes bill to curb hate crimes against Asian Americans; renters and landlords prepare as federal eviction moratorium is set to end June 30; and an attempt to take politics out of Wisconsin's redistricting process.

2021Talks - May 19, 2021 


Anti-Hate Crime bill sent to Biden; GOP opposition lingers on Jan. 6 commission; Biden takes a test drive; and House members clash on masks.

State Could Do More to Protect Texans from Surprise Medical Bills

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Many states, including Texas, have passed laws banning surprise medical billing but have omitted ambulance companies from the rules. (artisticoperations/Pixabay)
Many states, including Texas, have passed laws banning surprise medical billing but have omitted ambulance companies from the rules. (artisticoperations/Pixabay)
 By Roz Brown - Producer, Contact
May 19, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas - Surprise medical expenses cost Americans millions of dollars every year, and two bills under consideration by the Texas Legislature could help alleviate the problem.

Blake Hutson, associate state director of advocacy and outreach for AARP Texas, said Senate Bill 999 would protect people who sometimes are required by medical providers to use an ambulance - only to later learn they owe thousands of dollars for what could have been a short ride across town.

"In Texas today, you can be forced to go from a hospital to another facility - like a rehab facility by ambulance - and then, you later learn that that ambulance was out of network and you get a big, surprise bill," he said.

Last December, Congress passed a federal law banning surprise medical bills, but ambulances - which can have the highest out-of-network billing rate of any medical specialty - were excluded. One study found 71% of ambulance rides have the potential to generate a surprise bill, with an average cost to the patient of $450.

AARP Texas also is advocating for passage of Senate Bill 2038, which tentatively has been approved by the Texas Senate, to prevent price-gouging for certain health-related tests. Hutson said such practices became obvious during the pandemic, when people reported paying from $1,000 to $10,000 for a COVID test.

"Really, what these kinds of issues are symptomatic of is how health-care costs are sort of just on a complete runaway train in Texas," he said. "Texas is sort of ground zero for some of the most egregious price-gouging that we see in health care."

Hutson said the state already has laws to prevent hotels or gas stations from price-gouging during a hurricane or other natural disaster, but a medical crisis isn't included. He said surprise medical bills not only happen to folks who are uninsured, but also to many who think they're fully covered for emergencies, only to receive exorbitant bills while they're recovering.

Disclosure: AARP Texas contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021