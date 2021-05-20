 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 20, 2021 


Pandemic pay practices pumped up CEO pay, Arizona legalizes needle exchanges, and opponents of an Ohio election-reform bill see it as a Trojan horse.

2021Talks - May 20, 2021 


The oldest survivor of the Tulsa race massacre testifies, President Biden gives the Coast Guard Academy commencement address, plus lawmakers debate a Jan. 6 commission and hear about gaps in the U.S. medical supply chain.

ID Event Creates Right Conditions to Let Kites, Children Soar

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Organizers of Kites for Hope will be distributing free kites across the state on Friday. (LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS/Adobe Stock)
Organizers of Kites for Hope will be distributing free kites across the state on Friday. (LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS/Adobe Stock)
 By Eric Tegethoff - Producer, Contact
May 20, 2021

BOISE, Idaho -- Families are flying kites in Idaho Friday to lift each other up during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Organizations are holding "Kites for Hope" to promote the influence of positive experiences on children's development into resilient adults.

Jean Fitzgerald-Mutchie, community health manager for St. Luke's Health System, said the kites are symbolic because when conditions are right, they soar.

"And when the conditions are just right in our communities and families for kids, our kids can soar," Fitzgerald-Mutchie asserted. "So we thought that the kites gave an opportunity for adults to connect with children around something fun and give them engagement with somebody who's showing them that they matter."

The Idaho Resilience Project and health-care organization Optum Idaho are behind Kites for Hope. They'll be distributing free kites around the state, including in Coeur d'Alene, Lewiston and Twin Falls. Gov. Brad Little has proclaimed Friday Hope Day.

Fitzgerald-Mutchie noted "HOPE" in this case is an acronym for healthy outcomes from positive experiences, stating they can be antidotes for adverse experiences in children's lives, and there are simple ways people can set them up.

She pointed out people can give children a safe, stable environment to learn and play, and help them understand how they fit into a social circle and family.

"And then, do they have somebody that they can reach out to when they need to deal with big feelings, or they just need some support when they're feeling adversity?" Fitzgerald-Mutchie asked. "So how do we really start to create some healthy coping skills for these kids?"

She emphasized Kites for Hope will be a way for people to reconnect.

"We want to acknowledge that it has just been a really difficult year across the board for pretty much everybody, and so to really have this school year end on this really hopeful and fun note was really important to us," Fitzgerald-Mutchie remarked.

She added folks are promoting the event with the hashtag "#HopeLivesHere" on social media.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021