 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 20, 2021 


Pandemic pay practices pumped up CEO pay, Arizona legalizes needle exchanges, and opponents of an Ohio election-reform bill see it as a Trojan horse.

2021Talks - May 20, 2021 


The oldest survivor of the Tulsa race massacre testifies, President Biden gives the Coast Guard Academy commencement address, plus lawmakers debate a Jan. 6 commission and hear about gaps in the U.S. medical supply chain.

Judge Dismisses Legal Challenge to Denver Homeless Encampment

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Since cuts to federal public housing budgets began in the 1980s, the deficit of affordable housing units in the United States has increased to 7 million. (Pixabay)
Since cuts to federal public housing budgets began in the 1980s, the deficit of affordable housing units in the United States has increased to 7 million. (Pixabay)
 By Eric Galatas - Producer, Contact
May 20, 2021

DENVER -- A Denver District Court judge dismissed a lawsuit yesterday meant to block efforts to create a legal homeless encampment in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood, but the project could face continued pushback from some residents.

Cole Chandler, executive director of the Colorado Village Collaborative, the group behind the site, sees safe outdoor spaces where residents can wash their hands, access bathrooms, and connect with mental health and other supports as a necessary stopgap measure.

"The pandemic created a significant need, and an opportunity for cities all across the country to respond to this need that's bursting at the seams in new and innovative and creative ways," Chandler contended.

The shortage of affordable housing units has reached seven million nationally, and each night more than 580,000 Americans experience homelessness. In 2020, more people were sleeping outdoors than in shelters for the first time.

Opponents of the Park Hill camp, planned for a church parking lot, claimed the site posed a danger to children, didn't meet city requirements and failed to address the impact it will have on the neighborhood.

Many Denver residents have become uncomfortable with the number of tents popping up in residential areas, but Chandler said sites such as the one planned for Park Hill create a better alternative for those forced to sleep outdoors. The encampments are fenced and staffed 24/7, with a single point of entry where residents must ring a doorbell to be let in.

Chandler pointed to his group's first site on Capitol Hill as proof camps can be safe for residents, staff and the broader community.

"Since we opened our site, we've had no complaints from neighbors, we've had zero calls for police service to our site, and we've had zero increase in criminal activity in the area," Chandler reported.

Chandler hopes to create enough encampments, in every city council district, to bring at least 1,000 people sleeping on the streets into safe outdoor spaces, tiny home villages or other solutions.

Since the first camp opened in December, residents secured more than 180 appointments for medical, mental and dental care, along with employment and housing navigation. Chandler said 12 residents have found jobs, seven have graduated into long-term housing, and five others have secured housing vouchers and are looking for placement.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021