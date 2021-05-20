 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 20, 2021 


Pandemic pay practices pumped up CEO pay, Arizona legalizes needle exchanges, and opponents of an Ohio election-reform bill see it as a Trojan horse.

2021Talks - May 20, 2021 


The oldest survivor of the Tulsa race massacre testifies, President Biden gives the Coast Guard Academy commencement address, plus lawmakers debate a Jan. 6 commission and hear about gaps in the U.S. medical supply chain.

During Military Caregiver Month, Tips to Help MD’s Veteran Families

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

More than 50 million adults in the United States provide unpaid care to an adult family member or friend, according to AARP. (Adobe stock)
More than 50 million adults in the United States provide unpaid care to an adult family member or friend, according to AARP. (Adobe stock)
 By Diane Bernard - Producer, Contact
May 20, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- May is Month of the Military Caregiver to honor more than five million veteran and military family caregivers across the nation, and this year recognizes those folks who were especially taxed during the pandemic.

With almost 400,000 veterans in Maryland, the state's military caregivers took on more responsibilities throughout the COVID-19 crisis, caring for chronically ill, disabled or elderly veterans.

Amy Goyer, caregiver consultant for AARP, said the increased caring magnified the isolation, stress and depression that family members helping out often face.

"The services and support that their loved ones may have been getting may not be available because of the pandemic," Goyer explained. "Then there's more responsibility for the family caregiver. So without those usual support systems, the caregiver may also not be getting caregiver support. So it's a lot of strain and stress."

She stressed looking for support is not selfish, but a practical part of maintaining good caregiving. She recommended those who need help go online to AARP's Facebook family caregivers discussion group, which she moderates for more than 6,000 members.

Family caregivers spend about $7,400 a year out of their own pockets for a range of necessities, according to Goyer. She noted the Veterans Administration offers financial assistance, but does not cover all needed expenses, and job losses and lack of services during the pandemic put even more strain on caregivers' bank accounts.

"AARP created a free financial workbook to kind of help people work through these financial challenges and make sure they are maximizing the income and benefits and services for veterans," Goyer pointed out.

Maryland's older veterans, who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, make up 45% of the state's veteran population, according to the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021