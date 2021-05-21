Experts Urge Vaccinations Before Summer Travel

More than three million North Carolinians are now fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Adobe Stock)

By Nadia Ramlagan - Producer, Contact

RALEIGH, N.C. - As the weather warms up, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced people who are fully vaccinated can go out and socially interact with others without having to wear a mask.



But the pandemic hasn't disappeared, and experts are urging everyone to interact safely - especially those who plan to travel.



Dr. Susan Kansagra, the section chief at the Division of Public Health Chronic Disease and Injury of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said vaccines are now readily available - in most cases, without waiting times or previous appointments - statewide.



"Summer is such an exciting time for families, and kids and teens," said Kansagra. "And so there's never been a better time to think about the COVID-19 vaccine - especially now, because it's so easy to get it."



She added the Federal Food and Drug Administration has now authorized the Pfizer vaccine for kids as young as 12, and said residents can go to 'myspot.nc.gov' to make appointments.



The department also is hosting "Vaccine on the Green," a free event today through Sunday at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh where kids can get a COVID shot.



Dr. Amit Arwindekar, North American chief medical officer for global solutions at UnitedHealthcare said while the CDC has relaxed guidelines, it's important to remember there are certain situations where social distancing and mask-wearing rules should be followed.



"But if you're taking public transit, if you're getting health care, or if you're in a tight space with other people - like sitting in an airplane, in a bus, in a car with people you don't live with," said Arwindekar, "it's important to still maintain those public safety measures."



And while the vaccine is widely available in the U.S, Arwindekar points out that many other countries are seeing recent, dramatic spikes in COVID cases. He said people should know where local hospitals are, and also have international health coverage, before they travel abroad.