 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newcast - May 25, 2021 


Women outvote men in the U.S., but a new study shows they are scarce in public office; plus the GOP audits of 2020 election votes continue.

2021Talks - May 25, 2021 


Advocates push for police reform one year after George Floyd's death; Congress hears about impact of voter ID laws on minority voters; and FL Gov. Ron DeSantis tries to hold big tech accountable.

Study: Women Officeholders Stuck at 30%, Locally and Nationally

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Women earn more than 57% of undergraduate degrees and 59% of all master's degrees, according to the Center for American Progress. (nawbo.org)
Women earn more than 57% of undergraduate degrees and 59% of all master's degrees, according to the Center for American Progress. (nawbo.org)
 By Roz Brown - Producer, Contact
May 25, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas -- At 51%, women constitute a majority of the U.S. population, but when it comes to holding political office, they account for only 30% or less of those elected at both the highest levels of government and in their own communities.

A first-of-its-kind study by the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University found women hold just over 30% of positions in mayoral offices, city councils or similar municipal bodies throughout the country. That's slightly more than the 25% of all seats in the U.S. Congress.

Claire Gothreau, research associate in the Center, said the numbers don't reflect how women vote.

"On the math level, in many respects, women actually participate more than men," Gothreau explained. "They vote more than men. But yet that doesn't really translate to women being represented in higher office."

Only incorporated cities and towns with populations of more than 10,000 were included in the research. The numbers are similar to those seen at the state leadership level, where women hold nearly 31% of seats in state legislatures.

The study also looked at how each state ranks when it comes to women wielding local power. Hawaii is first at 50% of women as municipal officeholders, while Texas ranked 36th in the survey, with just over than 27% of women holding local office compared with nearly 72% of men.

At the same time, Gothreau pointed out research shows when women do run, they tend to win at the same rates as men.

"There is a small amount of evidence that women are actually more likely to vote for a candidate if she's also a woman, but the amount of power and how high the office is matters as well," Gothreau reported.

Gothreau added in the 2020 presidential election, women continued their long streak of outvoting men, with women casting nearly 10 million more votes than men. In the last election, 68% of eligible adult women voted, while 65% of eligible men cast a vote.

Disclosure: Carnegie Corporation of New York contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021