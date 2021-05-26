 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 27, 2021 


A bill in Congress would curb gun violence by establishing Consumer Product Safety Commission safety standards; and a mass shooting leaves eight dead in San Jose, plus the shooter.

2021Talks - May 27, 2021 


Jon Stewart supports legislation for veterans exposed to toxic substances, the Senate looks at COVID-19 relief for small businesses and the National Park system, and the Secretary of State speaks in the Middle East.

Older Texans Say They're Exercising, But Also Smoking More

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The smoking rate for Texans older than age 65 climbed from 6.7% to 10.9% between 2017 and 2019, according to a new report. (thomaasheise/Pixabay)
The smoking rate for Texans older than age 65 climbed from 6.7% to 10.9% between 2017 and 2019, according to a new report. (thomaasheise/Pixabay)
 By Roz Brown - Producer, Contact
May 26, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas - Many folks have acknowledged dealing with more anxiety since the pandemic hit. But even before that, seniors were experiencing increased mental and behavioral health challenges, according to a new report.

The annual report from the UnitedHealth Foundation found that between 2016 and 2019, people age 65 and older have seen increases in drug-related deaths, suicide and frequent mental stress, nationwide.

In Texas specifically, said Dr. Rhonda Randall, executive vice president and chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, seniors have renewed a habit many had given up.

"More seniors reported that they were smoking in Texas in the year 2019 than they did in 2017," she said, "by a magnitude of 63%."

Randall warned that smoking has a high correlation with heart disease, cancers and many other medical conditions. In contrast, the report said Texans older than age 65 increased their physical exercise by 51% in the same two-year timespan, and ate fruits and vegetables at a higher rate than did their counterparts in many other states.

Randall said older Texans also are getting more sleep than older residents of most other states, and - if they need it - can more readily rely on home health care.

"And they have access to home health-care workers," she said. "There are more home health-care workers per capita in Texas than there are in many other states."

Nationally, flu vaccinations among seniors were up in 2019 versus the two-year period prior to that by 6%. But by far, Randall said, the most worrisome trend is older people reporting health issues because they spend so much time alone.

"We saw a risk of social isolation continue to increase in this year's report," she said. "We know that there is a significant correlation between social isolation and overall health, and in particular, behavioral health."

By 2050, people older than 65 are expected to be about one-fifth of the total U.S. population. The authors said they hope the 2021 Senior Report will help leaders set future public-health priorities.

Disclosure: United Healthcare contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
References:  
Report, 5/18/21
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021