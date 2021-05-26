 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 27, 2021 


A bill in Congress would curb gun violence by establishing Consumer Product Safety Commission safety standards; and a mass shooting leaves eight dead in San Jose, plus the shooter.

2021Talks - May 27, 2021 


Jon Stewart supports legislation for veterans exposed to toxic substances, the Senate looks at COVID-19 relief for small businesses and the National Park system, and the Secretary of State speaks in the Middle East.

Looking for a Job? ND Has Child-Care Aid for Parents on The Hunt

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Over the past year, a North Dakota program has helped nearly 3,000 families cover child-care costs. (Adobe Stock)
Over the past year, a North Dakota program has helped nearly 3,000 families cover child-care costs. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen - Producer, Contact
May 26, 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. - As many parts of society return to pre-pandemic life, North Dakota officials are trying to help families displaced by the crisis. They say there's important aid on the table for parents looking for work.

Thanks to federal COVID relief, according to the Department of Human Services, families enrolled in the state's Child Care Assistance Program can get extra help that now includes having their co-payments waived until 2023. Through September 2022, the program will pay up to three months of child care while parents search for a job.

Program administrator Emily Hakanson said it could be a life-saver as families get back on their feet.

"Families that have lost their jobs, normally they wouldn't be eligible for child-care assistance, so that's one other change we've made," she said. "It's hard to go to an interview and not have child care."

She said the department wants to reach families who aren't aware they qualify for the program. The average co-pay is about $150 a month. North Dakota has received more than $25 million in Child Care and Development Funds as part of federal relief efforts.

For families still working and in need of child care, Hakanson said, their income might be down significantly from before the pandemic. In addition to the regular subsidies, she said waiving that co-pay could remove a lot of financial stress.

"Looking for rent for a two-bedroom apartment in North Dakota, that ranges from just $734 to $1,086 per month," she said. "So, when you throw those child-care costs on top of just rent, that's a huge chunk of their budget."

In North Dakota, the average child-care cost for an infant or toddler is more than $700 a month. Families already enrolled in the Child Care Assistance Program are being notified about the waiver.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021