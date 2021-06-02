 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 2, 2021 


A long battle in California to clean up the air around oil refineries comes to a vote today; Biden administration suspends oil drilling leases in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

2021Talks - June 2, 2021 


A new plan to narrow the racial wealth gap, Biden commemorates a dark moment in American history; and McConnell mocks calls to defund the police.

Big Vote Today in Battle Over Bay Area Air Quality

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Groups pressing for pollution controls at local refineries cite UCSF data showing much higher rates of asthma in the predominantly African American and Latinx communities located nearby. (Prostock Studio/Adobe Stock)
Groups pressing for pollution controls at local refineries cite UCSF data showing much higher rates of asthma in the predominantly African American and Latinx communities located nearby. (Prostock Studio/Adobe Stock)
 By Suzanne Potter - Producer, Contact
June 2, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO - A long battle to clean up the air around oil refineries comes to a vote today before the board of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. At issue is whether to require oil refineries to install technology to scrub the air they release and remove harmful pollutants.

Richard Gray, a longtime advocate with the group 350 Bay Area, said the asthma rate in Richmond, near the refineries, is 25% - almost twice the asthma rate statewide.

"So, there's really bad asthma, heart disease; there's lung disease, low birth weight, dementia, cancer," he said. "All of these health issues are caused by inhaling particulate matter."

The board will decide whether to require the Chevron and PBF refineries to add what is known as wet gas-scrubbing technology to their fluid catalytic cracking units or "cat crackers." The technology would reduce the amount of particulate matter emitted by 70%. The federal government already required the Valero Refinery to install the equipment.

PBF has said a retrofit would be prohibitively expensive and has threatened to shut down its facility in Martinez, which employs 600 people, if the board votes to require installing the equipment. Gray pointed out that estimates on the cost vary widely.

"There's a huge difference between how much the refineries say it's going to cost to install this - $800 million - and the amount that the air district says it's that going to cost: $250-odd million," he said.

Groups that want to better control the pollution have said the cost of the retrofit could be spread over several years and built into gas prices - which, in that case, would cost drivers an extra one or two pennies per gallon at the pump. Gray estimated the retrofit process also would create thousands of jobs in the building trades.

Disclosure: 350 Bay Area contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, Environmental Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021