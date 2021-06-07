 
Wyoming Legislators to Tackle Election Redistricting

Women make up half of Wyoming's population, but just 18% of the state's legislators. (Charlie Riedel)
 By Eric Galatas - Producer, Contact
June 7, 2021

CASPER, Wyo. - Wyoming lawmakers are beginning the process of redrawing boundaries for state legislative districts today, which will determine which parts of the state get to elect 60 House representatives and 30 senators.

Anastasia Marchese, acting director of the Equality State Policy Center, said redistricting can determine which candidates you get to vote for, and which neighborhoods will be voting with you.

She said the best district maps are ones that align candidates with the communities they would be serving, communities that share common needs and concerns.

"You want to be represented by the people that you elect into office," said Marchese. "Redistricting is important for accurate representation, which then translates into much more equitable public policy."

Marchese pointed to a recent report showing that creating multi-member districts, where more than one senator or representative can be elected to represent the entire district, could help elect more women.

Women make up half of Wyoming's population, but just 18% of the state's legislators. Wyoming has not used multi-member districts since the 1992 Redistricting Act.

Marchese's group and others also will be keeping an eye out for any potential gerrymandering, where dominant political parties in states draw district boundaries specifically to gain electoral advantage.

"You're basically manipulating boundaries and districts," said Marchese, "lumping together two communities that should be separated, to favor a political party, to favor an election outcome."

The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee is scheduled to meet today at Casper College, room 215.

Election issues - including campaign finance rules, absentee voting and ranked-choice voting - are also on today's docket. Discussions on redistricting are likely to continue, as the state awaits final results from the 2020 census.


