 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 15, 2021 


Enbridge Energy wins a round on the Line 3 pipeline, but tribal activists say they'll keep fighting, and President Biden issues a warning to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

2021Talks - June 15, 2021 


The U.S. has seen more than 270 mass shootings in 2021 as lawmakers argue over causes and strategies, President Biden previews his meeting with Vladimir Putin, and Novavax says its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective.

Report: Michigan's Unemployment System Leaves Too Many Behind

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Michigan spends less per unemployed worker than do most other Midwestern states. (Looker_Studio/Adobe Stock)
Michigan spends less per unemployed worker than do most other Midwestern states. (Looker_Studio/Adobe Stock)
 By Lily Bohlke - Producer, Contact
June 15, 2021

LANSING, Mich. -- A new report found Michigan's unemployment-insurance system lags behind other Midwestern states, by leaving too many workers out and having benefits that are too low.

The report, from the Michigan League for Public Policy, showed the current system disproportionately leaves out Black and Latino workers, with its high eligibility requirements and maximum benefit only a third of the average weekly wage in the state.

Peter Ruark, senior policy analyst at the Michigan League for Public Policy and the report's author, noted many workers of color live in highly-populated communities with fewer jobs available, and more often work part-time and are paid lower wages.

"A lot of lower-paid workers, they simply don't earn enough to qualify for unemployment insurance," Ruark explained. "We need to make Michigan's unemployment insurance system more responsive to the needs of lower-paid workers as well."

He added most people want to find work rather than stay on unemployment, but the system is a crucial stop-gap so workers and their families don't have to face extreme financial hardship while job-searching.

Ruark noted there are 20 bills pending in the Legislature that would bring the unemployment insurance system up to speed in the Midwest, such as increasing the maximum benefit to be 58% of the average weekly wage instead of 33%, as well as increasing the number of weeks people can receive benefits to 26 instead of 20.

He argued reforms would not only help workers and their families, but Michigan's economy as a whole.

"When you have lots of unemployed workers who aren't getting very much in benefits, that means they can't spend as much locally as they did when they had a job," Ruark stressed.

He also supports passing an ABC test, a way to determine who's an employee versus an independent contractor. He noted employers sometimes classify workers as independent contractors to get out of paying into unemployment.

Disclosure: Michigan League for Public Policy/KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Children's Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021