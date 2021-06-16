 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 16, 2021 


A new report says the infrastructure package in Congress would boost the nation's economy and create millions of jobs; Democrats prepared to move ahead with or without GOP.

2021Talks - June 16, 2021 


Biden and Putin set to meet face-to-face; Schumer moves toward reconciliation for infrastructure; a Juneteenth national holiday in the works; and Republicans call for Fauci's ouster.

KY Families Can Soon Visit Relatives in Prison

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

As COVID-19 spread last year, prison facilities across the country suspended visits, not only from family members, but from attorneys. (Adobe Stock)
As COVID-19 spread last year, prison facilities across the country suspended visits, not only from family members, but from attorneys. (Adobe Stock)
 By Nadia Ramlagan - Producer, Contact
June 16, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Kentucky families soon will be able to visit loved ones in some prison facilities.

Gov. Andy Beshear said prison visitations and regular programs and activities may resume the week of June 20. The new policy applies only to prisons run by the departments of Corrections and Juvenile Justice.

Marcus Jackson, organizing coordinator for Smart Justice Advocates at the ACLU of Kentucky, said some county jails and federal prisons are choosing not to reopen to visitors. He noted that many families are in the dark about the online signup process for visits or haven't received confirmations.

"And a lot of the family members are completely confused about how this is even going to occur," he said. "People are having to take off work, and these people haven't seen their loved ones in over a year."

Vaccinated family and friends of people in state custody must schedule an appointment to visit before they arrive. Jackson said visitation dates and times for each facility are on the Department of Corrections and Department of Juvenile Justice websites.

Jackson said he believes the mental-health effects of the pandemic on people in prison could be felt for years. He explained that evidence-based rehabilitative programs - from educational classes to recreational activities - along with family visitation, are necessary for successful re-entry into life after incarceration.

"But when the pandemic hit in the mode that they went into, all of that ceased," he said. "So, it stopped being about rehabilitation at that moment, and it was basically solitary confinement."

He added that prison visitors must be vaccinated, wear a mask and practice social distancing, and two visitors are allowed for each individual. According to the Department of Corrections, 76% of the state's prison population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Disclosure: ACLU of Kentucky contributes to our fund for reporting on Criminal Justice, Immigrant Issues, Reproductive Health, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021