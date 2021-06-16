New MI Program Puts Millions into Electric Vehicle-Charging Stations

 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 16, 2021 


A new report says the infrastructure package in Congress would boost the nation's economy and create millions of jobs; Democrats prepared to move ahead with or without GOP.

2021Talks - June 16, 2021 


Biden and Putin set to meet face-to-face; Schumer moves toward reconciliation for infrastructure; a Juneteenth national holiday in the works; and Republicans call for Fauci's ouster.

Michigan has 24 public fast-charging EV locations across the state, so drivers on long trips can stop and recharge their vehicle's battery in about 30 minutes. (Consumers Energy)
 By Suzanne Potter - Producer, Contact
June 16, 2021

LANSING, Mich. - A new $3 million program will help Michigan businesses switch their fleets to electric vehicles.

The "PowerMIFleet" program from Consumers Energy will offer rebates of up to $50,000 each to companies that install EV charging stations. Brian Wheeler, Consumers Energy's media-relations manager, said any size operation can take part.

"It could be just a business that has one vehicle, a delivery van, or it could be a school district," he said. "It could be a local government, or it could be a business that might have dozens of vehicles."

As of last year, the International Energy Agency has estimated, nearly 1.8 million Americans owned electric vehicles, three times the number just four years earlier. Ford Motor Co. has announced it expects 40% of its business to be electric vehicles by 2030.

Wheeler noted that Michigan's program builds on an existing initiative, "PowerMIDrive," which has offered more than 800 rebates on EV chargers to homes, businesses and public locations over the past few years.

"And so, what that's doing is really building the backbone for the electric-vehicle industry in our state," he said. "When people go to make those decisions to buy vehicles, they know the charging infrastructure is in place."

Michigan has two dozen public, fast-charging EV locations across the state, so drivers on long trips can stop and power up their battery in about half an hour.

Disclosure: Consumers Energy contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Energy Policy, Environment, LGBTQIA Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
