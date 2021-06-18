 
Supreme Court ACA Vote Continues Health Care for 400,000 CT Residents

The Affordable Care Act gives coverage to maternity care, prescriptions, mental health and substance-abuse treatment for folks with an individual plan in Connecticut. (Adobe Stock)
The Affordable Care Act gives coverage to maternity care, prescriptions, mental health and substance-abuse treatment for folks with an individual plan in Connecticut. (Adobe Stock)
 By Michayla Savitt - Producer, Contact
June 18, 2021

HARTFORD, Conn. -- In a 7-2 vote yesterday, the Supreme Court upheld Obamacare for a third time, preserving health care for millions across the country, including 400,000 Connecticut residents.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) also protects people with individual plans from being denied coverage or charged more due to pre-existing conditions.

Tiffany Donelson, president and CEO of the Connecticut Health Foundation, said the law also expanded coverage to more Connecticut residents through Medicaid, or HUSKY.

"We can rest in knowing that the Affordable Care Act is secure, and be able to now focus on advancing coverage for others as well," Donelson stated.

Donelson noted it includes getting coverage for undocumented residents, and families whose income are slightly higher than the HUSKY health program eligibility.

A 2017 report by the Urban Institute's Health Policy Center found that 38% of Connecticut residents covered under the ACA are Latino or Black.

Donelson noted a new state law, which requires providers to properly record the race, ethnicity and language of patients, will hopefully help identify places with more need for health care.

"Giving more people access will undoubtedly help us in starting to reduce the disparity gaps," Donelson predicted. "And particularly in populations of color, that we're seeing today."

On Tuesday, the Connecticut Health Foundation released a report outlining steps for state health providers to best collect race, ethnicity and language data.

Best Practices

 
