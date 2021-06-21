“Bee” Happy – It’s Pollinator Week!

Gardeners are encouraged to plant bee-friendly flowers that bloom in succession to sustain the insects all season long. (David Bryant/California Native Plant Society) By Suzanne Potter - Producer, Contact

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- This week is Pollinator Week, an annual event designed to draw attention to the plight of pollinators like butterflies and bees.



Populations of the western monarch butterfly and many species of bees have collapsed.



Andrea Williams, director of biodiversity initiatives for the California Native Plant Society, said home gardeners can create wonderful habitat, if you time the blooms right.



"If you really want to attract pollinators to your yard, you want to make sure that you're offering up enough flowers throughout the growing season to keep them fed," Williams explained.



Early bloomers like Manzanita are pollinated primarily by bumblebees. Native lupine will attract bees, and for late-season blooms, try buckwheat and asters. For more information on bee-friendly gardening, go to CNPS.org or endangered.org.



Williams pointed out the California Native Plant Society is offering a new garden planning tool called Calscape, which draws on a huge database to help you choose and find the right pollinator-friendly plants.



"So it can match the plant type and what types of insects it will attract or birds, and then match that to your yard conditions," Williams stated. "It will also show you which native plant nurseries around you might be carrying that plant and then connect you to additional information."



She added local gardeners can make a big difference, even if they only have a small space, because multiple pollinator-friendly home gardens in a neighborhood can create corridors of habitat to support a larger population of insects.