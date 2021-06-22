 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 22, 2021 


Ranchers see opportunities for reform in the wake of a cyberattack on the world's largest meatpacking company, and Sen. Joe Manchin holds his cards close to his vest on a pending election reform vote.

2021Talks - June 22, 2021 


The White House kicks off a Child Tax Credit promotional blitz, Sen. Schumer will call for a debate on election reform, and New York City gives ranked voting a shot for its mayoral primary.

Groups Urge MO Legislators to Renew Medicaid Provider Tax

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The $1.6 billion from the Medicaid provider tax draws nearly $3 billion in federal Medicaid match funds. (Steven Martin/Flickr)
The $1.6 billion from the Medicaid provider tax draws nearly $3 billion in federal Medicaid match funds. (Steven Martin/Flickr)
 By Lily Bohlke - Producer, Contact
June 22, 2021

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that state fiscal relief has "maintenance of effort" requirements. (8:15 a.m. MDT, June 22, 2021)


JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Budget experts warn if Missouri doesn't renew its Medicaid provider taxes, the state will have to come up with roughly $1.6 billion to make up for it, and cuts would extend to services beyond Medicaid.

A bill to renew the tax on hospitals, nursing homes, pharmacies and other providers stalled before the legislative session concluded over attempts to add language that would restrict Medicaid coverage of certain contraceptives, as well as care from Planned Parenthood, despite federal law requiring Medicaid to cover family planning.

Brian Colby, vice president of public policy for the Missouri Budget Project, pointed out the provider tax is the third-largest revenue source for the Show-Me State.

"There's just not enough general revenue in the Medicaid program that could be cut to make up for what is needed," Colby asserted. "It's pretty clear that we would have to cut education K-through-12, higher ed, other programs in the budget that are vital."

Colby hopes legislators will come back to the table to renew the provider tax. He argued it is too urgent to wait, because cuts to Medicaid would put the federal match at risk, and other major budget cuts would jeopardize federal funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Some pandemic relief funds in the Rescue Plan require meeting "maintenance of efforts" standards, for instance, K-through-12 and higher education, as well as Medicaid relief. Colby added it will be important to reach a resolution soon.

"For a number of kind of regulatory purposes, we have to spend certain amounts of money to receive the federal dollars," Colby explained. "And so it's become very, very complicated, and it would destabilize the entire budget, not just the Medicaid budget."

This year marked the first time the provider tax was not renewed during a regular session. It began in the early 1990s when hospitals began voluntarily contributing funds, to be used as the state's portion of the Medicaid match, according to an analysis from the Missouri Budget Project.

Disclosure: Missouri Budget Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021