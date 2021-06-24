 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 24, 2021 


The Biden administration announces a new federal strategy to address gun violence; eccentric antivirus software company founder John McAfee found dead of a suspected suicide.

2021Talks - June 24, 2021 


Yang concedes, Supreme Court sides with PA teen over Snapchat comments, Lawmakers go after big tech, VA parents arrested over critical race theory, and VP Harris's trip to the border.

Ohio Farm Tour Series Back after Pandemic Pause

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

OEFFA's 2021 Sustainable Food and Farm Tour will feature an organic dairy pasture walk. (Adobe Stock)
OEFFA's 2021 Sustainable Food and Farm Tour will feature an organic dairy pasture walk. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mary Schuermann Kuhlman - Producer, Contact
June 24, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Some farmers and growers in Ohio are ready to share their knowledge and showcase the work they do to get food from the field to the table.

The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association has offered its Sustainable Farm Tour and Workshop Series for more than four decades, but reluctantly cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Lauren Ketcham, OEFFA communications director, says they're excited to be able to offer some in-person events for 2021, as well as new online learning opportunities.

"After the past year, I think we're all ready to spread our wings and have a little fun this summer," Ketcham said. "OEFFA's farmers and members are an invaluable source of practical knowledge and firsthand experience, and these events bring our diverse community together and provide opportunities for connection. "

The series features four tours, including an organic dairy pasture walk, and two online workshops focused on transferring land to the next generation of farmers, as well as 10 free online presentations, kicking off next Tuesday, June 29.

For those not involved in agriculture, Ketcham explained, the tours and videos illuminate the inner workings of the local food system: "The more that consumers know about how their food is grown, the better prepared they are to make informed choices about who to support with their food dollars, and what sort of agricultural systems they want to support in Ohio."

The presentations are from OEFFA's online conference from earlier this year. It's the first time the event was held completely online, and Ketcham described the feedback as positive.

"Online learning allows people to engage without needing to travel or purchase lodging, or find someone to help watch the kids or milk the cows," she added. "Not only can it be more convenient and affordable, we're able to bring that same level of educational quality."

She noted they cover a variety of topics, including practical production trainings, visions of a prosperous small-farm future and an insightful investigation of faith, food and race.

Disclosure: Ohio Ecological Food & Farm Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Rural/Farming, Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021