 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 29, 2021 


Tropical Storm Danny threatens the South Carolina coast, and doctors say impacts on personal health must be accounted for when assessing effects of climate change.

2021Talks - June 29, 2021 


School shootings jump sharply in 2021; a federal court dismisses antitrust cases against Facebook; the U.S. case against Julian Assange weakens; and President Biden meets with Israel's outgoing president.

Low-Value Health Care in Colorado Costs $140 Million in Excess Spending

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

In an effort to lower overall health-care costs, Colorado lawmakers recently passed legislation requiring insurance companies to reduce the cost of a new standardized health plan by 18% by 2025. (Adobe Stock)
In an effort to lower overall health-care costs, Colorado lawmakers recently passed legislation requiring insurance companies to reduce the cost of a new standardized health plan by 18% by 2025. (Adobe Stock)
 By Eric Galatas - Producer, Contact
June 28, 2021

DENVER - Colorado could save up to $140 million annually, and reduce potential harm to patients, by minimizing so-called low-value health-care services - diagnostic tests, screenings and treatments where the risk of harm outweighs any likely benefits.

Cari Frank, vice president for communications with the Center for Improving Value in Health Care - the group behind a new report - pointed to opioid prescriptions for lower back pain as one clear example, where pain relief comes with the risk of addiction.

She said a significant share of the costs of low-value services are passed on to patients.

"Coloradans' out-of-pocket cost was about $17 million (annually)," said Frank. "Anybody receiving those low-value care services would have rather had that money in their pocketbook, especially during the downturn of the economy like we saw during COVID 19."

Researchers sifted through potentially low-value health care claims for 4.1 million patients, and found that more than one in three were for services considered to be low-value care. They also found that over half of people who got low-value services received one or more that were wasteful or likely wasteful.

Frank explained that many health care providers are simply not aware some practices come with disproportionate risks or costs.

Frank noted that every patient is different. Depending on your family history, pre-existing conditions or treatments tried in the past, she said some procedures flagged as low-value may actually be appropriate.

"And it may spit it out on the other side of the claim's algorithm as potentially unnecessary," said Frank. "But there needs to be that back and forth, and it needs to be the right thing for you as a patient. And you need to be having that conversation with your doctor."

Some health providers, through medical boards and other professional associations, have worked to identify low-value services and offer guidelines for doctors through an initiative called Choosing Wisely.

Frank said she's hopeful that the data in her group's report will be tapped by providers, insurance companies and other stakeholders to reduce health risks for patients, and help blunt the rising costs of health care.

Disclosure: Center for Improving Value in HealthCare contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021