 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - June 29, 2021 


Tropical Storm Danny threatens the South Carolina coast, and doctors say impacts on personal health must be accounted for when assessing effects of climate change.

2021Talks - June 29, 2021 


School shootings jump sharply in 2021; a federal court dismisses antitrust cases against Facebook; the U.S. case against Julian Assange weakens; and President Biden meets with Israel's outgoing president.

Program Aims to Empower LGBTQ Veterans to Seek Healthcare

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

It's estimated there are around one million LGBTQ veterans who served in the various branches of the U.S. military. (Adobe Stock)
It's estimated there are around one million LGBTQ veterans who served in the various branches of the U.S. military. (Adobe Stock)
 By Nadia Ramlagan - Producer, Contact
June 29, 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- A ten-week education program that focuses on sexual orientation and gender identity aims to reduce health disparities among LGBTQ+ veterans.

Dr. Tiffany Lange, clinical psychologist at the Veterans Health Administration (VA), said many veterans are unsure about what services are available or are concerned they could face discrimination.

She explained perceived stigma can prevent people from revealing their sexuality and accessing medical treatment provided by the military.

"And so, we're sharing the relevant information about how to have a conversation with a medical provider, and empowering our veterans to get connected to the services most relevant to their overall healthcare, so that we can promote wellness and social connectedness," Lange explained.

Research suggests general mental health and wellness is poorer among LGBTQ+ individuals compared to other groups, and lesbian and bisexual female veterans are significantly more likely to report frequent mental distress, low satisfaction with life, and sleep problems than heterosexual veterans.

According to the VA, of the more than 222,000 Arkansas veterans, it's unclear how many identify as LGBTQ+.

Lange added every VA facility across the country has at least one LGBTQ+ veteran care coordinator available. Individuals just have to contact their local office.

"They can go to va.gov and locate their local LGBTQ+ veteran care coordinator, who is a point of contact, who can assist them in navigating the relevant services."

Lange acknowledged there is more work to be done to identify the services the LGBTQ+ population needs.

"And so, constantly striving to improve, identify what those needs are, and most importantly, send a message that VA is welcoming of all who have served."

Last week, in a speech commemorating Pride Month, President Joe Biden announced the Department of Health and Human Services would protect against discrimination in healthcare services.

Earlier this year, Biden rescinded a military ban on openly transgender service members.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021