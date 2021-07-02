Sunday, July 4, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 2, 2021
Play

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a pair of Arizona election security laws; Speaker Pelosi announces appointments to the select committee to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

2021Talks - July 2, 2021
Play

The Supreme Court strikes a blow to voting rights, a transportation bill passes the House, Liz Cheney is tapped for the 1/6 Commission, and the Trump organization is charged with tax crimes.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

From Status Quo to Policy Victories, MN Groups Review Special Session

Play

 Mike Moen, Producer
 Contact

Friday, July 2, 2021   

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota has a new budget in place, after lawmakers finished a marathon special session as their deadline expired.

From rural areas to underserved neighborhoods, groups monitoring for helpful policies found things they like, but also some frustration. The two-year, $52 billion budget includes such items as direct aid for people affected by the pandemic, along with a boost in education funding.

Julie Tesch, president and CEO of the Center for Rural Policy and Development, noted investments in workforce development, and said enhancing job training in Greater Minnesota will be helpful.

"Even before we went into the pandemic, we had a worker shortage," Tesch recounted. "And there's a common misperception across the state, both urban and rural, that, you know, we need jobs, jobs, jobs; when in fact, we need workers, workers, workers."

There's nearly $37 million for employment and training programs for each of the next two years. She also cited efforts to improve the child-care system as a crucial need for many communities.

Police reform was included in the public-safety bill, but racial-justice advocates say the compromise left out key provisions. They also lament the budget's exclusion of a paid family leave program.

Elianne Farhat, executive director of Take Action MN, said those were among the priorities for her group. She added while the budget crafted by lawmakers wasn't a real setback for families and workers, it didn't propel them forward, either.

"The good news is that we didn't go backwards, and we maintained the status quo," Farhat acknowledged. "The bad news is that we maintained the status quo."

She added the state is investing significant money in addressing climate-change matters, but contended it is nowhere near enough to mitigate harmful effects.

Democrats and Gov. Tim Walz initially pushed for tax hikes on the wealthy to fund certain ideas, but it fell by the wayside as revenue projections improved, along with the arrival of more federal COVID relief. For GOP leaders, the budget highlight is a tax-relief package.


get more stories like this via email

Social Issues

Groups Urge MO Legislators to Renew Medicaid Provider Tax

Social Issues

WV Groups: Corporate Taxes Should Fund American Jobs, Families Plan

Social Issues

'Fair Share' Amendment Campaign Seeks to Win Voters' Approval in 2022

Social Issues

New Coalition: Time to Get to Work on Ohio Redistricting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A new alliance is calling on Ohio's elected leaders to get to work on this year's redistricting process. The newly launched Equal …

Social Issues

Supreme Court Upholds AZ Election Laws in Blow to Voting Rights

PHOENIX -- In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a pair of Arizona "election security" laws that many experts believe will …

Environment

Energy Chief's Visit Spotlights Colorado Clean-Energy Advances

DENVER -- U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was in Denver Thursday to promote President Joe Biden's plans to transition the nation's energy …

Social Issues

As July 4th Approaches, Far-Right Appeal to Veterans Raises Concerns

HELENA, Mont. -- Far-right groups could be active over the Independence Day weekend, prompting the Department of Homeland Security to release a …

Social Issues

$40 Billion in Wages Lost Every Year: Doctors, Lawyers, Trained-Immigrants “Brain Waste” in US

HOUSTON, Texas -- More than 20% of college-educated immigrants in the U.S., or two million people, are either unemployed or underemployed, according …

Environment

Windonomics 101: Measuring Financial Side of ND's Wind Energy

BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota has seen major growth in wind energy, but turbines help with more than just power supplies, according to new research …

Environment

Report: More Data Needed on Nitrates in Rural IL Wells

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A new report finds that thousands of drinking-water wells in Illinois are contaminated with high levels of nitrates. Clean-water …

Social Issues

As Summer Evictions Loom, MD Group Boosts Prevention Program

BALTIMORE, Md. - With the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium now set to end July 31, and with Maryland's to expire …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021