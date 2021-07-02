From Status Quo to Policy Victories, MN Groups Review Special Session

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota has a new budget in place, after lawmakers finished a marathon special session as their deadline expired.



From rural areas to underserved neighborhoods, groups monitoring for helpful policies found things they like, but also some frustration. The two-year, $52 billion budget includes such items as direct aid for people affected by the pandemic, along with a boost in education funding.



Julie Tesch, president and CEO of the Center for Rural Policy and Development, noted investments in workforce development, and said enhancing job training in Greater Minnesota will be helpful.



"Even before we went into the pandemic, we had a worker shortage," Tesch recounted. "And there's a common misperception across the state, both urban and rural, that, you know, we need jobs, jobs, jobs; when in fact, we need workers, workers, workers."



There's nearly $37 million for employment and training programs for each of the next two years. She also cited efforts to improve the child-care system as a crucial need for many communities.



Police reform was included in the public-safety bill, but racial-justice advocates say the compromise left out key provisions. They also lament the budget's exclusion of a paid family leave program.



Elianne Farhat, executive director of Take Action MN, said those were among the priorities for her group. She added while the budget crafted by lawmakers wasn't a real setback for families and workers, it didn't propel them forward, either.



"The good news is that we didn't go backwards, and we maintained the status quo," Farhat acknowledged. "The bad news is that we maintained the status quo."



She added the state is investing significant money in addressing climate-change matters, but contended it is nowhere near enough to mitigate harmful effects.



Democrats and Gov. Tim Walz initially pushed for tax hikes on the wealthy to fund certain ideas, but it fell by the wayside as revenue projections improved, along with the arrival of more federal COVID relief. For GOP leaders, the budget highlight is a tax-relief package.



CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that state fiscal relief has "maintenance of effort" requirements. (8:15 a.m. MDT, June 22, 2021)





JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Budget experts warn if Missouri doesn't renew its Medicaid provider taxes, the state will have to come up with roughly $1.6 billion to make up for it, and cuts would extend to services beyond Medicaid.



A bill to renew the tax on hospitals, nursing homes, pharmacies and other providers stalled before the legislative session concluded over attempts to add language that would restrict Medicaid coverage of certain contraceptives, as well as care from Planned Parenthood, despite federal law requiring Medicaid to cover family planning.



Brian Colby, vice president of public policy for the Missouri Budget Project, pointed out the provider tax is the third-largest revenue source for the Show-Me State.



"There's just not enough general revenue in the Medicaid program that could be cut to make up for what is needed," Colby asserted. "It's pretty clear that we would have to cut education K-through-12, higher ed, other programs in the budget that are vital."



Colby hopes legislators will come back to the table to renew the provider tax. He argued it is too urgent to wait, because cuts to Medicaid would put the federal match at risk, and other major budget cuts would jeopardize federal funds from the American Rescue Plan.



Some pandemic relief funds in the Rescue Plan require meeting "maintenance of efforts" standards, for instance, K-through-12 and higher education, as well as Medicaid relief. Colby added it will be important to reach a resolution soon.



"For a number of kind of regulatory purposes, we have to spend certain amounts of money to receive the federal dollars," Colby explained. "And so it's become very, very complicated, and it would destabilize the entire budget, not just the Medicaid budget."



This year marked the first time the provider tax was not renewed during a regular session. It began in the early 1990s when hospitals began voluntarily contributing funds, to be used as the state's portion of the Medicaid match, according to an analysis from the Missouri Budget Project.





CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Former West Virginia Lt. Gov. Jeff Kessler and the Huntington-based Service Employees International Union Local 1199 are among those voicing support for passage of President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan, even as negotiations over the package stall in Washington.



Biden's initial $2.3 trillion proposal has come down to $1.7 trillion.



Ryan Frankenberry, state director of the West Virginia Working Families Party, said counterproposals that prioritize tax breaks for corporations or raise taxes on the middle class would harm communities.



"There are ways to pay for this including getting rid of the tax breaks and making sure that rich people pay their share," he said. "We also think that it's important that we don't gut funding for our essential workers."



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has said he'll begin the process for approving an infrastructure bill through budget resolution. However, a Democrats-only bill seems unlikely as the sole holdout, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has said he wants to pass a proposal with bipartisan support.



In addition to providing federal funds to repair West Virginia's outdated roads, bridges and transit, the infrastructure plan also would make investments in the state's care economy. Frankenberry said he thinks policies such as federal paid leave, outlined in Biden's $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, would have an immediate impact on working families.



"There are tons of families and individuals in the state who are making decisions about the way that they care for elderly family members and aren't in the workforce because of that," he said. "Same with child care."



The American Families Plan also would expand tax cuts for lower- to middle-income households with children, including the Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit, and Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit.





