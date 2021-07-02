Sunday, July 4, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 2, 2021
Play

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a pair of Arizona election security laws; Speaker Pelosi announces appointments to the select committee to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

2021Talks - July 2, 2021
Play

The Supreme Court strikes a blow to voting rights, a transportation bill passes the House, Liz Cheney is tapped for the 1/6 Commission, and the Trump organization is charged with tax crimes.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

As July 4th Approaches, Far-Right Appeal to Veterans Raises Concerns

Play

Friday, July 2, 2021   

HELENA, Mont. -- Far-right groups could be active over the Independence Day weekend, prompting the Department of Homeland Security to release a bulletin warning of the possibility of "extremist violence," according to a document obtained by ABC News.

Travis McAdam, program director for combating white nationalism and defending democracy at the Montana Human Rights Network, said far-right groups are planning small events, but what he finds more troubling is, they've been organizing weekly for a long time in the state.

He argued those who want to counter attempts from extremists to undermine democracy need to do the work to create an inclusive democracy, every day.

"It's not just one election cycle. It's not just having one big rally," McAdam asserted. "It's really getting in and engaging, oftentimes starting at the community level, and doing work to go in that direction and doing that work, sustained over time."

One potentially active organization is the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group which played a big role in the Jan. 6th insurrection, and was founded by a veteran from Montana.

A major concern about these groups, including the Oath Keepers, is their appeal to veterans.

On July 4, a military-led group is holding what it calls a "Coalition to Defend America" rally in Florida.

Dan Barkhuff, a former Navy SEAL, leads Veterans for Responsible Leadership, a super PAC, and We the Veterans, a nonprofit advocacy group for democratic values launching July 4. He said they want to counteract the draw of far-right groups to veterans who come home from service.

"These extremist organizations are providing something to these veterans, which is number one, a sense of belonging, and number two, kind of this camaraderie," Barkhuff explained. "So, our goal is to redefine patriotism and to compete with these organizations in their own communities."

George Black, a researcher who reports on the connections between the conspiracy theories that fueled the Capitol insurrection in January and the grievances of right-wing military officers after the Vietnam War, said the events at the Capitol are just one part of a longer-term effort by far-right, anti-government groups to gain political power.

"It's part and parcel with the movement to suppress voting rights in Republican-led states," Black observed. "It's about replacing local officials who are in a position to certify or decertify future elections. It's very much with an eye on 2022 and taking Congress back."


get more stories like this via email

Social Issues

New Coalition: Time to Get to Work on Ohio Redistricting

Social Issues

Report: ID Civics, US History Education Leaves 'A Lot to Be Desired'

Social Issues

Veterans Raise Concerns About Far-Right Group Membership

Social Issues

Supreme Court Upholds AZ Election Laws in Blow to Voting Rights

PHOENIX -- In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a pair of Arizona "election security" laws that many experts believe will …

Environment

Energy Chief's Visit Spotlights Colorado Clean-Energy Advances

DENVER -- U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was in Denver Thursday to promote President Joe Biden's plans to transition the nation's energy …

Social Issues

From Status Quo to Policy Victories, MN Groups Review Special Session

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota has a new budget in place, after lawmakers finished a marathon special session as their deadline expired. From rural …

Social Issues

$40 Billion in Wages Lost Every Year: Doctors, Lawyers, Trained-Immigrants “Brain Waste” in US

HOUSTON, Texas -- More than 20% of college-educated immigrants in the U.S., or two million people, are either unemployed or underemployed, according …

Environment

Windonomics 101: Measuring Financial Side of ND's Wind Energy

BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota has seen major growth in wind energy, but turbines help with more than just power supplies, according to new research …

Environment

Report: More Data Needed on Nitrates in Rural IL Wells

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A new report finds that thousands of drinking-water wells in Illinois are contaminated with high levels of nitrates. Clean-water …

Social Issues

As Summer Evictions Loom, MD Group Boosts Prevention Program

BALTIMORE, Md. - With the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium now set to end July 31, and with Maryland's to expire …

Social Issues

Report: Digital Wallets Becoming Favorite Target for Online Scammers

PHOENIX, Ariz - During the pandemic, many Arizonans began using peer-to-peer payment apps - also called digital wallets - to pay for goods and …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021