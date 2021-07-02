Energy Chief's Visit Spotlights Colorado Clean-Energy Advances

DENVER -- U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was in Denver Thursday to promote President Joe Biden's plans to transition the nation's energy infrastructure away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner sources.
get more stories like this via email
Alice Madden, executive director of the University of Colorado Getches-Wilkinson Center for Natural Resources, Energy, and the Environment, who served at the Energy Department during the Obama administration, said Secretary Granholm's visit spotlights Colorado's progress building out a clean-energy economy over the past 15 years.
"We've got over 62,000 people employed in the clean-energy economy," Madden noted. "But to really scale these successes and, more importantly, leave no one behind, we need leaders in Washington to pass a robust infrastructure package."
The Biden administration has struggled to win bipartisan support for its infrastructure proposal, which originally included substantial investments in a clean-energy transition.
Members of the youth-led Sunrise Movement have criticized the administration's compromises, and argued the nation has just one year to advance critical climate initiatives before the midterm elections.
Secretary Granholm toured a Denver community solar garden, and hosted University of Colorado students, who won this year's U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon, at a Colorado Rockies game.
Madden does not blame the nation's young people for demanding faster action on climate, and encouraged them to keep swinging for the fences.
"You always try for a grand slam, but what does that mean? You need a single, a double and a triple to get there. Every step forward is a good step," Madden stressed. "But you always have to be bold, you always have to keep reaching and proving your point. That's what Secretary Granholm and President Biden are trying to do right now."
Transportation is now the leading cause of climate pollution in Colorado, and Madden noted investments in electric 18-wheelers, buses and tax credits for personal electric vehicles would also mean cleaner air.
"We've seen pollution increase, particularly in the Denver area," Madden observed. "We've had ozone alerts, the brown cloud is back. Everyone knows that, you feel it in your lungs on certain mornings. So, these investments are truly investments in a clean-energy future that is good for all of us."
BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota has seen major growth in wind energy, but turbines help with more than just power supplies, according to new research measuring the industry's economic footprint.
get more stories like this via email
Since 2002, North Dakota State University (NDSU) researchers showed wind energy production in North Dakota has gone from nearly five megawatts of production capacity to more than 3,600.
Dr. Nancy Hodur, director of the Center for Social Research at NDSU, said coinciding with that growth is the economic value, which the latest data pegs at $1.2 billion in total business volume for the state. She added the figures are concrete industry numbers.
"You know, we're not relying on estimates or secondary data, or some guess about what it looks like in some other state and applying it to North Dakota," Hodur explained.
She argued the figures are important as stakeholders evaluate investments in renewable-energy projects.
The report also showed direct property taxes paid by wind farms doubled from nearly $6 million in 2015 to more than $10 million in 2019. When measuring employment, researchers pointed out wind energy recently accounted for more than 3,400, including direct and non-direct positions.
According to the study, land-lease payments from wind farms totaled $19 million dollars in 2019.
Dean Bangsund, research scientist at NDSU, said most of that went to property owners living in the state.
"In other words, we're not exporting value out of the state as the result of consuming land in North Dakota," Bangsund reported.
Jon Baker, development director for the wind farm firm Ørsted North America, said while projects can still encounter pushback at the local level, they certainly help with budget stability.
"Rural counties with lower population, if the wind farm comes in and pays tens of millions of dollars of property taxes over the life of the wind farm, that can be a substantive impact to local county budgets," Baker contended.
He warned grid capacity remains a big challenge in the upper Midwest, which can stall development even when permits are approved.
SAN FRANCISCO - Groups working to battle climate change warn that rooftop solar and energy-efficiency programs could be in big trouble if the California Public Utilities Commission votes Thursday to revamp the way the agency evaluates them.
The groups have claimed that
changes to what's known as the "Avoided Costs Calculator" will cut the value of rooftop solar in half, and worry this could lead to a cut in reimbursements - or extra fees - for families who install rooftop solar panels.
Laura Neish, executive director of the nonprofit 350 Bay Area, said she thinks this could be "the beginning of the end" for small-scale solar.
"When homeowners are not adequately compensated," she said, "they will stop putting solar on their roofs, which will diminish the amount of relatively cheap distributed energy, and eliminate the benefits of that from the grid of the future."
The Avoided Costs Calculator is used to evaluate the cost and benefits of any given program. The commission normally only allows big changes to the ACC in even-numbered years. This proposal is on the consent calendar with no debate - and opponents want it pulled from the agenda. Last week, the state's three biggest utilities sent a letter to the commission, arguing the proposed changes are minor and warranted, and that they'd allow for more accurate projections.
Neish said she believes the utilities want these changes because they favor large-scale solar projects that bring a guaranteed rate of return.
"They are doing what they are being incented to do," she said, "and they are fighting against these much smaller distributed projects because they do not benefit from it directly."
Laura Deehan, state director of Environment California, a group that just published a report on rooftop solar, argued that the state needs to protect net-metering programs, not put up roadblocks.
"We're living with the consequences of global warming right now," she said, "and so, getting to a 100% renewable-energy future has to happen as fast as possible, and rooftop solar and energy efficiency are some of the best tools we have to solve this problem."
This fall, the CPUC is set to consider a proposal to charge people who have solar on their rooftops an extra $50 to $100 a month, ostensibly to help pay for the power lines that criss-cross the state. Opponents of that plan are gathering signatures on petitions at savecaliforniasolar.org.Disclosure: 350 Bay Area contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, Environmental Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: 350 Bay Area contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, Environmental Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
DENVER -- As the Biden administration and Congress continue to wrangle over the size and scope of a federal infrastructure package, a new report showed how investing $274 billion to electrify the nation's transportation system, including electric school busses, 18-wheelers, charging stations and more, would yield a five-fold return for the overall economy.
get more stories like this via email
Sam Shriver, strategy and content director for the Colorado-based Signal Tech Coalition, believes the investment should appeal to lawmakers on both sides of the aisle concerned about keeping pace with China.
"We need to leverage this bipartisan support for being a competitive economy of the future," Shriver argued. "We also need to lead on climate-change mitigation, and this is where we start."
Transportation is now the leading contributor to climate pollution in Colorado, and state lawmakers recently passed a bill to help build out electric transportation infrastructure throughout the state. Colorado aims to reduce climate pollution by 90 % of 2005 levels by 2050.
Ryan Gallentine, policy director for Advanced Energy Economy, the trade group that released the report, said the $274 billion for electric vehicle infrastructure President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan is a smart way for the nation to invest in 21st-century infrastructure.
It would create more than ten million jobs, including positions in vehicle and battery manufacturing. He added public investment will be critical for spurring enough private-sector capital to tackle the massive job of transitioning to clean transportation.
"For each dollar of public investment, it generates $2.60 in direct private investment," Gallentine reported. "That's a good deal for consumers, it's a good deal for the U.S. economy, and it's something that should have bipartisan support through Congress."
The report projects the investment would deliver $1.3 trillion to the U.S. Gross Domestic Product. Going big on clean-energy infrastructure by accelerating the move to electric vehicles would also generate $19 billion in savings for consumers, governments and businesses.