Energy Chief's Visit Spotlights Colorado Clean-Energy Advances

DENVER -- U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was in Denver Thursday to promote President Joe Biden's plans to transition the nation's energy infrastructure away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner sources.



Alice Madden, executive director of the University of Colorado Getches-Wilkinson Center for Natural Resources, Energy, and the Environment, who served at the Energy Department during the Obama administration, said Secretary Granholm's visit spotlights Colorado's progress building out a clean-energy economy over the past 15 years.



"We've got over 62,000 people employed in the clean-energy economy," Madden noted. "But to really scale these successes and, more importantly, leave no one behind, we need leaders in Washington to pass a robust infrastructure package."



The Biden administration has struggled to win bipartisan support for its infrastructure proposal, which originally included substantial investments in a clean-energy transition.



Members of the youth-led Sunrise Movement have criticized the administration's compromises, and argued the nation has just one year to advance critical climate initiatives before the midterm elections.



Secretary Granholm toured a Denver community solar garden, and hosted University of Colorado students, who won this year's U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon, at a Colorado Rockies game.



Madden does not blame the nation's young people for demanding faster action on climate, and encouraged them to keep swinging for the fences.



"You always try for a grand slam, but what does that mean? You need a single, a double and a triple to get there. Every step forward is a good step," Madden stressed. "But you always have to be bold, you always have to keep reaching and proving your point. That's what Secretary Granholm and President Biden are trying to do right now."



Transportation is now the leading cause of climate pollution in Colorado, and Madden noted investments in electric 18-wheelers, buses and tax credits for personal electric vehicles would also mean cleaner air.



"We've seen pollution increase, particularly in the Denver area," Madden observed. "We've had ozone alerts, the brown cloud is back. Everyone knows that, you feel it in your lungs on certain mornings. So, these investments are truly investments in a clean-energy future that is good for all of us."



References: Clean energy goals White House 03/29/2021

American Jobs Plan White House 03/31/2021

Petition Sunrise Movement



get more stories like this via email



BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota has seen major growth in wind energy, but turbines help with more than just power supplies, according to new research measuring the industry's economic footprint.



Since 2002, North Dakota State University (NDSU) researchers showed wind energy production in North Dakota has gone from nearly five megawatts of production capacity to more than 3,600.



Dr. Nancy Hodur, director of the Center for Social Research at NDSU, said coinciding with that growth is the economic value, which the latest data pegs at $1.2 billion in total business volume for the state. She added the figures are concrete industry numbers.



"You know, we're not relying on estimates or secondary data, or some guess about what it looks like in some other state and applying it to North Dakota," Hodur explained.



She argued the figures are important as stakeholders evaluate investments in renewable-energy projects.



The report also showed direct property taxes paid by wind farms doubled from nearly $6 million in 2015 to more than $10 million in 2019. When measuring employment, researchers pointed out wind energy recently accounted for more than 3,400, including direct and non-direct positions.



According to the study, land-lease payments from wind farms totaled $19 million dollars in 2019.



Dean Bangsund, research scientist at NDSU, said most of that went to property owners living in the state.



"In other words, we're not exporting value out of the state as the result of consuming land in North Dakota," Bangsund reported.



Jon Baker, development director for the wind farm firm Ørsted North America, said while projects can still encounter pushback at the local level, they certainly help with budget stability.



"Rural counties with lower population, if the wind farm comes in and pays tens of millions of dollars of property taxes over the life of the wind farm, that can be a substantive impact to local county budgets," Baker contended.



He warned grid capacity remains a big challenge in the upper Midwest, which can stall development even when permits are approved.



References: Wind energy report North Dakota State Univ. 07/01/2021



get more stories like this via email

