Sunday, July 4, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 2, 2021
Play

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a pair of Arizona election security laws; Speaker Pelosi announces appointments to the select committee to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

2021Talks - July 2, 2021
Play

The Supreme Court strikes a blow to voting rights, a transportation bill passes the House, Liz Cheney is tapped for the 1/6 Commission, and the Trump organization is charged with tax crimes.

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Windonomics 101: Measuring Financial Side of ND's Wind Energy

Play

 Mike Moen, Producer
 Contact

Friday, July 2, 2021   

BISMARCK, N.D. -- North Dakota has seen major growth in wind energy, but turbines help with more than just power supplies, according to new research measuring the industry's economic footprint.

Since 2002, North Dakota State University (NDSU) researchers showed wind energy production in North Dakota has gone from nearly five megawatts of production capacity to more than 3,600.

Dr. Nancy Hodur, director of the Center for Social Research at NDSU, said coinciding with that growth is the economic value, which the latest data pegs at $1.2 billion in total business volume for the state. She added the figures are concrete industry numbers.

"You know, we're not relying on estimates or secondary data, or some guess about what it looks like in some other state and applying it to North Dakota," Hodur explained.

She argued the figures are important as stakeholders evaluate investments in renewable-energy projects.

The report also showed direct property taxes paid by wind farms doubled from nearly $6 million in 2015 to more than $10 million in 2019. When measuring employment, researchers pointed out wind energy recently accounted for more than 3,400, including direct and non-direct positions.

According to the study, land-lease payments from wind farms totaled $19 million dollars in 2019.

Dean Bangsund, research scientist at NDSU, said most of that went to property owners living in the state.

"In other words, we're not exporting value out of the state as the result of consuming land in North Dakota," Bangsund reported.

Jon Baker, development director for the wind farm firm Ørsted North America, said while projects can still encounter pushback at the local level, they certainly help with budget stability.

"Rural counties with lower population, if the wind farm comes in and pays tens of millions of dollars of property taxes over the life of the wind farm, that can be a substantive impact to local county budgets," Baker contended.

He warned grid capacity remains a big challenge in the upper Midwest, which can stall development even when permits are approved.


get more stories like this via email

Environment

Energy Chief's Visit Spotlights Colorado Clean-Energy Advances

Environment

Rooftop Solar Backers Voice Concerns about CPUC Vote

Social Issues

New Coalition: Time to Get to Work on Ohio Redistricting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A new alliance is calling on Ohio's elected leaders to get to work on this year's redistricting process. The newly launched Equal …

Social Issues

Supreme Court Upholds AZ Election Laws in Blow to Voting Rights

PHOENIX -- In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a pair of Arizona "election security" laws that many experts believe will …

Social Issues

As July 4th Approaches, Far-Right Appeal to Veterans Raises Concerns

HELENA, Mont. -- Far-right groups could be active over the Independence Day weekend, prompting the Department of Homeland Security to release a …

Social Issues

From Status Quo to Policy Victories, MN Groups Review Special Session

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota has a new budget in place, after lawmakers finished a marathon special session as their deadline expired. From rural …

Social Issues

$40 Billion in Wages Lost Every Year: Doctors, Lawyers, Trained-Immigrants “Brain Waste” in US

HOUSTON, Texas -- More than 20% of college-educated immigrants in the U.S., or two million people, are either unemployed or underemployed, according …

Environment

Report: More Data Needed on Nitrates in Rural IL Wells

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A new report finds that thousands of drinking-water wells in Illinois are contaminated with high levels of nitrates. Clean-water …

Social Issues

As Summer Evictions Loom, MD Group Boosts Prevention Program

BALTIMORE, Md. - With the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium now set to end July 31, and with Maryland's to expire …

Social Issues

Report: Digital Wallets Becoming Favorite Target for Online Scammers

PHOENIX, Ariz - During the pandemic, many Arizonans began using peer-to-peer payment apps - also called digital wallets - to pay for goods and …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021