Business Groups Press for Postal Service Reform

RENO, Nev. -- Supporters of the U.S. Postal Service are pressing for passage of a bill to shore up the troubled agency. Twin versions of the bipartisan 2021 Postal Reform bill in the U.S. House and Senate are currently winding their way through committee.



John McHugh, a former congressman and Secretary of the Army, serves as president of the Package Coalition, a group of businesses, including Amazon and EBay, that rely on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver their goods.



He said the bill allows the Postal Service to restructure their pension obligations without cutting benefits to current retirees.



"That'll give them the opportunity to right the ship, from a budgetary perspective," McHugh contended. "To make those critically important overdue investments into their infrastructure, their truck fleet, into the kinds of things that will help them become more efficient, more effective and more affordable."



The bill codifies the public service commitment to deliver mail and packages Monday through Saturday to 160 million addresses in the U.S.



McHugh argued if the postal service is forced to raise prices, private package carriers would benefit. He noted United Parcel Service has gone to court in the past to challenge the postal service's rates.



"There are those, particularly private express carriers that compete against the Postal Service in this area, who would like to see the Postal Service become less efficient, so that they can increase their prices," McHugh alleged.



Barbara Sawrie, co-owner of 1st In Line Animal Grooming Products in Reno, which ships its wares across the country, said the company relies on the Postal Service for about half of its deliveries.



"Especially with our horse products, we need products delivered to rural areas," Sawrie explained. "It's a lot more inexpensive with the postal service delivering that versus if we were to go to UPS or FedEx, so it's definitely a benefit to us."



Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who took over during the Trump administration, supports the reform bill. He has proposed a ten-year plan, which he said would put the agency on a stronger footing by emphasizing the more-profitable package delivery business.



References: House Resolution 3076

Senate Bill 1720

UPS lawsuit U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit 07/06/2018

DeJoy USPS plan U.S. Postal Service



get more stories like this via email



PHOENIX, Ariz - During the pandemic, many Arizonans began using peer-to-peer payment apps - also called digital wallets - to pay for goods and services or their share of a dinner bill.



But consumer advocates report as the use of apps such as PayPal, Venmo and Zelle have increased, so have the number of consumer complaints.



According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's Complaint Database, the number of gripes about P2P apps has almost doubled over the past 12 months.



Ed Mierzwinski is the consumer program director for the Arizona PIRG Education Fund. He said users who don't understand how the apps work can lose money.



"People should understand the money is gone instantly when you push the button and the money leaves your account," said Mierzwinski. "It is very rare that it will come back and people don't realize, whoosh, it's gone."



Mierzwinski said most common issues listed in the report - Virtual Wallets, Real Complaints - are problems managing, opening or closing accounts; problems with fraud or scams; and problems with payments, including unauthorized transactions.



He said consumers have fewer legal rights with digital wallets than they have using debit or credit cards, and emphasized that most P2P apps are not designed for retail shopping or buying merchandise online.



"Consumers should use it for sharing a payment for a gift with their friends or coworkers, people that they trust," said Mierzwinski. "They should not use it to buy things from strangers. I certainly wouldn't use it on Craigslist or eBay or any of those kinds of services."



He said by setting up the account properly and double-checking where you send payments, users can avoid many of the pitfalls of using digital wallets.



"Do you realize your money is leaving your account and it's probably not coming back?" said Mierzwinski. "So make sure user names are typed correctly, make sure you're only using the account with friends and set your security and privacy settings tight. Set them to 'private'; don't set them to 'public.'"



Mierzwinski said it's a good idea to put a small amount of funds in an account separate from your main bank account, and use it for peer-to-peer transactions. He said that limits the amount of money you can lose if something goes wrong.Disclosure: Arizona PIRG Education Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Energy Policy, Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





Disclosure: Arizona PIRG Education Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Energy Policy, Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Virtual Wallets, Real Complaints CoPIRG Foundation 6/22/21



get more stories like this via email



PORTLAND, Ore. - Father's Day is approaching and, for new dads, some financial tips can help set their families up for success.



First, revising household budgets and cutting out unnecessary expenses are crucial. Jordan Beyer, grassroots advocacy manager for the Northwest Credit Union Association, became a father two weeks ago. He said he and his spouse are saving cash by smarter meal planning to reduce food waste.



"One of the things we did is that, for clothes, we bought some new clothes but we also went and looked at some of the secondhand stores," he said. "And often, we'd find brand new baby clothes that still had the tag on them, for significantly less cost. And so, that was a way for us to also save some funds."



Beyer also advised people to rethink their subscriptions, such as streaming services, and cancel whatever they don't use much. The Northwest Credit Union Association has suggested that new parents consider investing in life and disability insurance, automate their monthly bills and build an emergency fund that can cover six to 12 months of living expenses.



Beyer says it's important to plan for the future as well, and recognize that plans might change. Financial-planning services at a local financial institution can help with this. He said parents also shouldn't wait to save for higher education.



"College expenses, there's no doubt, have increased dramatically year over year," he said. "And so, having a plan and putting away a few extra bucks here and there, and I think the most important thing is to get started now, with what you have."



There might be a lot to consider with a newborn at home - and for new parents, Beyer acknowledged it can be hard just keeping up on sleep. But he knows all the hard work and long hours are worth it.



"It's a new experience for us," he said, "and all of the stressors melt away when you look at him."Disclosure: Northwest Credit Union Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Consumer Issues, Housing/Homelessness, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





Disclosure: Northwest Credit Union Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Consumer Issues, Housing/Homelessness, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.



get more stories like this via email

