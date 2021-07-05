WA Law Aims to Make Comm, Technical Colleges More Inclusive

SEATTLE -- Washington state community and technical college staff members are excited about a measure aimed at improving the success of students of color.



This legislative session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 5194, which will ensure community and technical colleges have diversity, equity and inclusion plans next year.



Jaeney Hoene, an English faculty member at Green River College, and part of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) of Washington, said the coalition Community for Our Colleges pushed the effort to pass the measure and commended students for leading the way.



"That bill came out of very grassroots efforts to really look at what community colleges need to be doing in terms of equity and anti-racist work," Hoene explained.



Hoene noted the bill comes at a crucial time as the pandemic ebbs, because community and technical colleges are usually engines of growth in the aftermath of downturns.



The bill also set up the Guided Pathways program to help students better navigate college and increases access to mental-health counseling.



Part of the new law will help colleges recruit and retain more diverse faculty.



Tracy Lai, a history instructor at Seattle Central College and AFT Washington member, said students of color are more successful when they see themselves reflected in their teachers.



"When some of their instructors do actually look like or come from [the] same community or a similar community or at least can more directly relate to the experiences that they themselves are coming out of, they felt that that was something that really helped them to persevere," Lai observed.



Lai added students of color make up a large part of the population at community and technical colleges.



"If we don't pay attention and make plans and build an infrastructure that can really support that success, well, we've really kind of betrayed that generation then," Lai contended.Disclosure: American Federation of Teachers of Washington contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Education, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon lawmakers want to ensure more underrepresented students are successful in higher education.



At the end of the 2021 session, a bill was passed to create a task force to find out how to accomplish the goal. The Senate President and House Speaker will appoint members to the task force later this summer.



Rep. Teresa Alonso León, D-Woodburn, was one of House Bill 2590's chief sponsors. She wants to reimagine higher education.



"We're going to travel around the state and talk to all of our students, and hear about what's working, what we can do better," Alonso León explained. "How can we improve things? I just have a vision for really transforming our postsecondary institutions through the lens of our students."



Alonso León has a history working for colleges and was the first Latina GED administrator for the state. The task force will work with students of color and those from rural communities, LGBTQ+ students and other groups traditionally underrepresented in colleges and universities.



Ben Cannon, executive director of the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission, which will assist with the task force's work, said affordability and complex applications can be barriers for people applying for college, especially if they're first-generation students.



He pointed out it's important to work with individual schools, and at the statewide level, to make postsecondary education attainable for all.



"The institution-by-institution work to identify the particular things they can do to better support these students, and the type of systemic look that the legislative task force will likely take to these issues," Cannon outlined.



Alonso León argued college campuses should foster a sense of belonging. That can be hard for some students of color when schools don't have a dedicated space for diversity, equity and inclusion.



"Not all campuses have a DEI office or a multicultural center, and those are things that are really important to students," Alonso León contended. "They need to connect. They need to find ways to connect with other students and other like-minded students, whether it's their culture or an area of interest."



The task force is slated to work through December 2023.



