Advocates Press for Improvements to CA's Aid-in-Dying Rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A bill to speed up the process for terminally ill patients to access aid-in-dying medications will be heard tomorrow in the State Assembly Judiciary Committee.
Senate Bill 380 would shorten the waiting period between the two oral requests for the prescription that the patient must make from 15 days down to two.
Samantha Trad, senior campaign director for the nonprofit Compassion and Choices Action Network in California, said a lot of patients don't ask for it until it's too late.
"15 days may not sound very long, but when you're imminently dying, it's an excruciatingly long time," Trad contended. "And we know from Kaiser and other health-care systems that about 30% of terminally ill Californians who want the option of medical aid-in-dying die during the mandatory 15-day waiting period."
The bill is opposed by the Catholic Church and by some disability-rights groups. To be approved for the prescription, a patient has to have a terminal diagnosis with six months or less to live, from two different doctors. The person also must be of sound mind and be able to ingest the medication on their own.
The bill also would require hospitals and hospices to post their aid-in-dying policies on their website.
Amanda Villegas' husband Chris Davis died of cancer in 2019 before he could access the prescription, because his caregivers gave him wrong information.
"They blatantly lied," Villegas asserted. "They told us it was completely illegal in Southern California, that we would have to go up to a Kaiser in northern California in order to access a prescription. In Chris' state, that wasn't possible."
The current End of Life Option Act, which took effect in 2016, will sunset in 2025. The new measure would make the law permanent.
A study released last week by the California Department of Public Health found so far, almost 3,000 patients have obtained the prescription and about two-thirds of them used the medicine.
Usage remains low among people of color; 87% of people who utilized the law are white.Disclosure: Compassion and Choices contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Senior Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Compassion and Choices contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Senior Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Some doctors in North Carolina are voicing their support for legislation to cut red tape for Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs).
get more stories like this via email
More than 20 states and the District of Columbia already grant licensed APRNs full practice authority, meaning they don't need to pay a doctor to supervise them.
The SAVE Act, introduced in North Carolina this year, would remove supervision requirements.
Dr. Elizabeth Golding, medical director for palliative care services at Cone Health, said there wouldn't be enough palliative medical care available in the state without APRNs, and believes supervision requirements, which often cost APRNs thousands of dollars, are a hindrance to patients' getting high-quality care.
"They really do nothing to improve the quality of care, and in my opinion are really, in truth, unnecessary and are just costly administrative hoops," Golding argued.
While individual physicians are speaking out, the North Carolina Medical Society has repeatedly opposed allowing APRNs to practice independently, arguing eliminating doctor supervision would increase safety risks for patients.
Dr. William Long, a primary care and geriatric physician in Charlotte, explained supervision requirements do not require doctors and APRNs work closely together. Long added some supervising physicians live hours away, or even in another state, from their collaborating APRN.
"I just don't think that's the spirit of what the law is," Long contended. "I think the law should be modified so that after a certain period of time, and pick your number, two years, three years, whatever, those individuals are very competent in the scope of practice that they're in."
Dr. Jessica Cannon, a retired OB/GYN physician in Wilmington, pointed out full-practice APRNs could help more North Carolina women have healthy pregnancies and healthy babies, especially in rural counties.
"We know that in states where certified nurse midwives have independent practices, that the outcomes are known to be just as safe as traditional OB/GYN outcomes, and in many cases, they have superior outcomes," Cannon observed.
Research shows APRN midwives lower risks for women and babies. Compared with obstetricians, midwifery care has led to much lower intervention rates and reduced the odds of Cesarean delivery by 30% for women having their first baby.
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 disrupted the lives of Ohioans, and data continues to evolve that is uncovering the far-reaching financial toll.
Nearly one-in-four adults in the Greater Cincinnati COVID-19 Health Issues Survey said they experienced at least one financial difficulty. Research Associate with Interact for Health Colleen Desmond explained that includes trouble paying for food, rent or utilities.
"Necessary things like business closures, social distancing, stay-at-home orders, things like that have affected people's financial wellbeing," said Desmond. "If anything, I would have expected these potentially be a little bit higher. If you did this same survey statewide in Ohio, I think you'd see very similar results."
And that is the case, according to the most recent U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey that showed nearly one-in-four Ohio adults experienced difficulty paying for usual household expenses in the last seven days.
The Health Issues Survey also revealed disparities, with 35% of Black adults reporting financial struggles, compared with 20% of white adults.
More than 20,000 Ohioans have lost their lives to COVID-19, and more than one million cases have been reported in the state. Desmond said it's important to also continue tracking financial hardships caused by pandemic because they are closely connected to a person's health outcomes.
"If you're not able to afford food, that can affect your health," said Desmond. "If you're not able to pay your mortgage or rent, obviously, that can contribute to stress, it can contribute to poor living conditions, it can contribute to homelessness. All of these things can affect health. Same with utilities. "
Desmond contended that moving forward, policies are needed that ensure all Ohioans can afford food, housing, health care and other basic necessities that can improve health and well-being.
Disclosure: Interact for Health contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Mental Health, Smoking Prevention. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Interact for Health contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Mental Health, Smoking Prevention. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
PIERRE, S.D. - Today, medical marijuana technically becomes legal in South Dakota. Supporters say there's still a long way to go for most patients to access the drug, but they feel a sense of positive movement after some wrangling over the process.
get more stories like this via email
Last fall, South Dakota voters endorsed the creation of a medical marijuana program. A legislative effort, spurred by Gov. Kristi Noem, sought to delay implementation.
But the bill failed, allowing legalization of medical cannabis to begin this month. Melissa Mentele, director of New Approach South Dakota, said it's a big relief for patients - suggesting they now have a legal shield with these protections.
"What they do is ensure that South Dakotans that are using for medical purposes cannot be prosecuted," said Mentele.
However, the state health department warns that rules still are being finalized and medical cards won't be issued until later this year. Until then, officials suggest a patient consult a private attorney if they plan to use or grow the drug, even with a written recommendation from a doctor.
State dispensaries aren't likely to open until next year. Independently, the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe already is opening its own dispensary.
While the process has been bumpy at times since last fall's vote, Mentele said she feels the state is now handling implementation of Initiated Measure 26 as well as it can.
"It was so thorough that it covered a lot of the stuff that the state has put out for those rules' drafts," said Mentele. "They did follow quite nicely the guidelines set in IM 26."
Mentele led the campaign behind the initiated measure, which was backed by 70% of voters.
South Dakotans also last fall endorsed recreational marijuana for adults, but that issue still is being decided in the courts.