Advocates Press for Improvements to CA's Aid-in-Dying Rules

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Some doctors in North Carolina are voicing their support for legislation to cut red tape for Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs).



More than 20 states and the District of Columbia already grant licensed APRNs full practice authority, meaning they don't need to pay a doctor to supervise them.



The SAVE Act, introduced in North Carolina this year, would remove supervision requirements.



Dr. Elizabeth Golding, medical director for palliative care services at Cone Health, said there wouldn't be enough palliative medical care available in the state without APRNs, and believes supervision requirements, which often cost APRNs thousands of dollars, are a hindrance to patients' getting high-quality care.



"They really do nothing to improve the quality of care, and in my opinion are really, in truth, unnecessary and are just costly administrative hoops," Golding argued.



While individual physicians are speaking out, the North Carolina Medical Society has repeatedly opposed allowing APRNs to practice independently, arguing eliminating doctor supervision would increase safety risks for patients.



Dr. William Long, a primary care and geriatric physician in Charlotte, explained supervision requirements do not require doctors and APRNs work closely together. Long added some supervising physicians live hours away, or even in another state, from their collaborating APRN.



"I just don't think that's the spirit of what the law is," Long contended. "I think the law should be modified so that after a certain period of time, and pick your number, two years, three years, whatever, those individuals are very competent in the scope of practice that they're in."



Dr. Jessica Cannon, a retired OB/GYN physician in Wilmington, pointed out full-practice APRNs could help more North Carolina women have healthy pregnancies and healthy babies, especially in rural counties.



"We know that in states where certified nurse midwives have independent practices, that the outcomes are known to be just as safe as traditional OB/GYN outcomes, and in many cases, they have superior outcomes," Cannon observed.



Research shows APRN midwives lower risks for women and babies. Compared with obstetricians, midwifery care has led to much lower intervention rates and reduced the odds of Cesarean delivery by 30% for women having their first baby.



COLUMBUS, Ohio - Efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 disrupted the lives of Ohioans, and data continues to evolve that is uncovering the far-reaching financial toll.



Nearly one-in-four adults in the Greater Cincinnati COVID-19 Health Issues Survey said they experienced at least one financial difficulty. Research Associate with Interact for Health Colleen Desmond explained that includes trouble paying for food, rent or utilities.



"Necessary things like business closures, social distancing, stay-at-home orders, things like that have affected people's financial wellbeing," said Desmond. "If anything, I would have expected these potentially be a little bit higher. If you did this same survey statewide in Ohio, I think you'd see very similar results."



And that is the case, according to the most recent U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey that showed nearly one-in-four Ohio adults experienced difficulty paying for usual household expenses in the last seven days.



The Health Issues Survey also revealed disparities, with 35% of Black adults reporting financial struggles, compared with 20% of white adults.



More than 20,000 Ohioans have lost their lives to COVID-19, and more than one million cases have been reported in the state. Desmond said it's important to also continue tracking financial hardships caused by pandemic because they are closely connected to a person's health outcomes.



"If you're not able to afford food, that can affect your health," said Desmond. "If you're not able to pay your mortgage or rent, obviously, that can contribute to stress, it can contribute to poor living conditions, it can contribute to homelessness. All of these things can affect health. Same with utilities. "



Desmond contended that moving forward, policies are needed that ensure all Ohioans can afford food, housing, health care and other basic necessities that can improve health and well-being.



Disclosure: Interact for Health contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Mental Health, Smoking Prevention. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

