Monday, July 5, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 5, 2021
Play

Dozens of inmates released after wrongful convictions celebrate their freedom, and the Delta COVID-19 variant takes hold in California.

2021Talks - July 5, 2021
Play

Biden and Harris launch an "America is Back Together" tour, the DOJ halts federal executions, ransomware hits 200 U.S. companies, and the collapsed Florida condo could be demolished before a tropical storm arrives.

Environment  |  Public Lands/Wilderness    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

No Selfies with Bears! National Park Advocates Offer Visitor Tips

Play

 Mike Moen, Producer
 Contact

Monday, July 5, 2021   

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. -- With COVID-19 restrictions behind them, many Americans are jumping into the wilderness with both feet.

National park sites report strong crowds again this year, prompting recommendations to keep visitors from being let down, while also protecting natural spaces.

Last year, the National Park Service said overall visits were down during the height of the pandemic, but some sites saw bigger crowds than others, with people finding safe ways to travel.

Kati Schmidt, communications director for the National Parks Conservation Association, said this summer, people feel even more comfortable in taking a trip. She hopes they keep some things in mind.

"Looking at the park website and seeing if there's anything new for this year closed. Maybe closed to services or reservations needed and that sort of thing. And also making a back-up plan," Schmidt outlined.

She also suggested trying to plan your visit during non-peak hours. These ideas can help to ensure people aren't sitting in idled cars outside the park waiting for entry, potentially creating more air pollution around the site.

Schmidt noted more manageable crowds prevent trash from piling up in remote areas. Minnesota has six National Park Service-managed sites, including Voyageurs National Park.

Advocates said people shouldn't feel ashamed if they decide to plan a trip at a time when parks are being stretched thin.

Schmidt acknowledged it's wonderful to see growing interest in the assets, but added a respectful mindset is still needed, including when you get inside the park.

"If you see one of the incredible wildlife animals that make their home in our national parks, maybe just enjoy seeing it from afar and, you know, get out your binoculars if you have them," Schmidt urged. "This is not the year for selfies with grizzly bears and bison."

Last year, Congress approved the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act to help close the maintenance funding gap for park sites as they try to manage the crowds.

But Schmidt pointed out it only covers about half of the current deferred maintenance backlog. Her group called on Congress to make additional investments, so sites can boost their staffs and address overdue upgrades.


get more stories like this via email

Environment

Arizonans Celebrate 115th Anniversary of Federal Antiquities Act

Environment

Report: Southern OR Coastal Reserve Has Big Local Impact

Environment

Nevada's Treasures Showcased: Antiquities Act Turns 115

Social Issues

Free After 14 Years, Ohio Men Await New Trial

By Kennedi Combs / Broadcast version by Mary Schuermann, reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration. For 14 years, Michael …

Health and Wellness

NC Physicians Voice Support for Full-Practice APRNs

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Some doctors in North Carolina are voicing their support for legislation to cut red tape for Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (…

Social Issues

New OR Task Force to Support Underrepresented Students in Higher Ed

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon lawmakers want to ensure more underrepresented students are successful in higher education. At the end of the 2021 session…

Social Issues

Report: Out-of-Pocket Expenses Squeezing Family Caregivers

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Providing care for a loved one comes with a lot of stress. A new report said there are financial pressure too, especially when it …

Health and Wellness

Advocates Press for Improvements to CA's Aid-in-Dying Rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A bill to speed up the process for terminally ill patients to access aid-in-dying medications will be heard tomorrow in the …

Social Issues

Report: Permanent Summer Food Program Would Benefit ID Kids

BOISE, Idaho -- Summer usually coincides with a troubling spike in childhood hunger while kids are out of school, but a program set up during the …

Social Issues

WA Law Aims to Make Comm, Technical Colleges More Inclusive

SEATTLE -- Washington state community and technical college staff members are excited about a measure aimed at improving the success of students of co…

Social Issues

How MT's New Student ID Voting Law Could Affect Turnout

HELENA, Mont. -- Voting-rights groups are concerned a new Montana law could depress student turnout in elections. This session, state lawmakers …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021