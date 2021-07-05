Pre-COVID Snapshot Puts NY in Top 5 for Women’s Economic Standing

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Before the pandemic, more women were in the workforce than ever before, and new research ranks New York state fifth in the country for women's economic standing.
The report, from the Institute for Women's Policy Research, reveals both progress and barriers that were present before the recession.
Elyse Shaw, study director for the Institute and co-author of the report, noted New York's ranking for 2019 is the same as 2018. She acknowledged the state has been more proactive with policies, like family medical leave, that further women's equity in the labor force. But she contended there are more areas that require work.
"In New York City, the minimum wage is $15 an hour, but outside of that area, it's $12.50," Shaw observed. "Really working to get that up and equalized across the state is something that will really help women and ensure that there's equity, no matter where you live."
Shaw noted wage rules are especially important for women of color, who are disproportionately concentrated in lower-wage jobs. The 2019 data ranked New York in the top 10 among states for median income, gender wage gap, and women in managerial and professional positions, but the state dropped to 23rd for its number of women in the workforce, which Shaw attributes to high childcare costs.
Shaw predicted there will be fewer spots available at childcare centers, since many shut down during the pandemic. The study suggested creating a national childcare system to help women and their families recover from the recession.
"Looking at how can we make childcare more affordable would help working mothers be able to afford to have childcare for their children; and then, be able to work and advance in their careers while they have young children," Shaw asserted.
Other recommendations in the report include providing income support and short- and long-term investments in safety-net programs - such as unemployment insurance and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), to help more families as they pull out of the pandemic.
RALEIGH, NC -- Barriers to accessing a federal nutrition program for moms and babies persist in North Carolina, but new research shows loosening the rules during the pandemic improved participants' experience.
Nearly 300 recipients were surveyed across eight counties, and the report says many didn't know about or take advantage of policy changes that would have expanded their benefits.
Study author, Duke University Assistant Professor Dr. Carolyn Barnes, said the pandemic's economic fallout has increased demand for assistance by 30% to 40% -- a surge that has challenged the capacity of many resource-constrained agencies.
"I had workers say that their caseloads had gone up 20 to 30%," said Barnes, "and that they were working overtime to process cases."
The report, from Duke University's Center for Child and Family Policy, found allowing remote appointments and more flexibility in the types of food people can purchase, and extending certification periods, made it easier to use the 'WIC' program. In 2019, federal data show North Carolina reached around half of WIC-eligible residents.
The survey also found only 27% of WIC participants surveyed were aware of the greater flexibility in food choices that could have simplified their grocery shopping amid pandemic-related food shortages.
According to Barnes, most women learned about the changes through social media, family and friends, rather than from state agencies. She believes increasing public awareness about these programs can boost participation.
"Your fellow churchgoer or someone you work with, or someone you know personally, your family member that's just lost a job - if you know information about how to sign up for these programs, you can point them to those programs," she advised.
The report also found many households were unaware of the COVID-19 changes to SNAP benefits. Between 20% and 25% said they knew about emergency allotments and extended recertification deadlines. Only one-third of those surveyed were aware they could use their SNAP benefits to shop for food online.
INDIANAPOLIS - The pandemic may have long-term consequences on women's ability to earn degrees and make inroads in the workforce, and higher-education leaders across the state say schools should be coming up with better ways to help women achieve their goals.
Western Governors University Regional Vice President Alison Bell said she works frequently with women who want to increase their skill sets so they can get better jobs - but the pandemic forced many to abandon their studies to care for children or other relatives.
"Prior to the pandemic women spent four hours each day on unpaid work, on average," said Bell. "And now, it's increased to 15 or more hours each week of unpaid work."
According to the Indiana Institute for Working Families, about four in ten Hoosier women have experienced a loss of employment income in their household since March of last year.
Bell added that higher-ed institutions across the state, especially community colleges and schools catering to a working population, should further tailor their programs to meet women's needs.
"Women need options that allow them to still take care of all of their priorities," said Bell, "and something that's affordable, so that they can create opportunities for themselves."
More than a year after the pandemic, about one in twelve Black women and one in 11 Latina women remain unemployed, according to the National Women's Law Center.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- It's National Women's Health Week, and a new survey finds many women feel they're in the dark about basic health-risk factors, despite heightened concerns about wellness during the pandemic.
Nearly one-third of women said they've delayed medical care in the past 18 months.
Dr. Andrea Klemes, chief medical officer of the primary-care physician's network MDVIP, said nine in ten women are unaware heart disease is the leading cause of death in women.
"This is worrisome as a physician because there are other things we've learned, that women are more concerned about cancer and arthritis than they are about heart disease," Klemes outlined. "And heart disease is the number one killer of women."
State data show West Virginia women have significantly higher rates of chronic conditions like asthma compared with men.
The survey by MDVIP and Ipsos found a majority of respondents don't know consuming alcohol increases breast-cancer risk, and more than 78% said they had never been screened for inflammatory markers. Nearly seven in ten women surveyed said they're more concerned about COVID-19 than cancer or heart disease.
Klemes added many report the pandemic has affected their physical and emotional health.
"More than half the women were feeling anxious, stressed, depressed, but yet, many of them didn't ask for help," Klemes pointed out. "So, you need to know that if there are things going on, you have to reach out to your physician, and you need a physician who has the time."
The survey indicated physicians could do a better job relating to their female patients. Klemes noted nearly one in three, especially younger women, said they felt rushed during their appointments, or their concerns aren't taken seriously.
"The survey showed one in three were not comfortable talking to their doctor about things like mental health, or sexual function," Klemes emphasized. "And so, we screen for those things to open that door, so that it's easier for patients to talk about it."
According to America's Health Rankings, smoking also poses a major health risk for the more than 33% of West Virginia women who vape or use cigarettes.
One study estimated the probability of living to age 80 at 38% for female smokers, and 70% for women who don't smoke.