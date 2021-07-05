Pre-COVID Snapshot Puts NY in Top 5 for Women’s Economic Standing

RALEIGH, NC -- Barriers to accessing a federal nutrition program for moms and babies persist in North Carolina, but new research shows loosening the rules during the pandemic improved participants' experience.



Nearly 300 recipients were surveyed across eight counties, and the report says many didn't know about or take advantage of policy changes that would have expanded their benefits.



Study author, Duke University Assistant Professor Dr. Carolyn Barnes, said the pandemic's economic fallout has increased demand for assistance by 30% to 40% -- a surge that has challenged the capacity of many resource-constrained agencies.



"I had workers say that their caseloads had gone up 20 to 30%," said Barnes, "and that they were working overtime to process cases."



The report, from Duke University's Center for Child and Family Policy, found allowing remote appointments and more flexibility in the types of food people can purchase, and extending certification periods, made it easier to use the 'WIC' program. In 2019, federal data show North Carolina reached around half of WIC-eligible residents.



The survey also found only 27% of WIC participants surveyed were aware of the greater flexibility in food choices that could have simplified their grocery shopping amid pandemic-related food shortages.



According to Barnes, most women learned about the changes through social media, family and friends, rather than from state agencies. She believes increasing public awareness about these programs can boost participation.



"Your fellow churchgoer or someone you work with, or someone you know personally, your family member that's just lost a job - if you know information about how to sign up for these programs, you can point them to those programs," she advised.



The report also found many households were unaware of the COVID-19 changes to SNAP benefits. Between 20% and 25% said they knew about emergency allotments and extended recertification deadlines. Only one-third of those surveyed were aware they could use their SNAP benefits to shop for food online.







References: Report Duke Sanford Center for Child and Family Policy May 2021

WIC data 2021



get more stories like this via email



INDIANAPOLIS - The pandemic may have long-term consequences on women's ability to earn degrees and make inroads in the workforce, and higher-education leaders across the state say schools should be coming up with better ways to help women achieve their goals.



Western Governors University Regional Vice President Alison Bell said she works frequently with women who want to increase their skill sets so they can get better jobs - but the pandemic forced many to abandon their studies to care for children or other relatives.



"Prior to the pandemic women spent four hours each day on unpaid work, on average," said Bell. "And now, it's increased to 15 or more hours each week of unpaid work."



According to the Indiana Institute for Working Families, about four in ten Hoosier women have experienced a loss of employment income in their household since March of last year.



Bell added that higher-ed institutions across the state, especially community colleges and schools catering to a working population, should further tailor their programs to meet women's needs.



"Women need options that allow them to still take care of all of their priorities," said Bell, "and something that's affordable, so that they can create opportunities for themselves."



More than a year after the pandemic, about one in twelve Black women and one in 11 Latina women remain unemployed, according to the National Women's Law Center.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation







References: Hoosier Women Sound the Alarm: COVID-19, Job Losses, &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Financial Black Holes Indiana Institute for Working Families 10/20/20

National Women's Law Center Website



get more stories like this via email

