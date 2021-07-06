Tuesday, July 6, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 6, 2021
Play

Concerns grow over ongoing and expanding staffing emergencies at Nebraska's state prisons, and Elsa heads toward the Florida Keys.

2021Talks - July 6, 2021
Play

The White House misses its mark on COVID-19 vaccinations, a new analysis unpacks the electorate behind President Bidens 2020 win, and a Russian gang wants $70 million to end a massive ransomware attack.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Groups Work to Maintain Voting Access After NH Court Rejects Restrictive Law

Play

Tuesday, July 6, 2021   

CONCORD, N.H. -- Good-government groups in New Hampshire are keeping an eye on several bills expected to come back next legislative session, arguing the bills would restrict voting rights, from requiring voter ID to expanding voter roll purges.

Last week, the state Supreme Court struck down a Republican-backed 2017 voter registration law, which would have created new forms voters would have to fill out to prove residency if they register within 30 days of an election.

Liz Tentarelli, president of the League of Women Voters of New Hampshire, said the requirements would be burdensome to many voters.

"This was a bill that through its complexity alone would discourage voting," Tentarelli asserted. "This ruling finally said that the state needs to make its election law, fair to all, clear to all."

She added voters already have to live in New Hampshire. If they don't have photo ID, they are required to sign an affidavit attesting to their identity and domicile. She pointed out the additional requirement the court struck down would have brought unnecessary confusion, especially for college students.

The ruling came days after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld two voting laws in Arizona that opponents said harm access to voting in primarily Black, brown and Indigenous communities.

Tentarelli noted the League is preparing to testify against multiple bills next session, including one that would require applications for absentee ballots to be notarized.

"There's no evidence that people who voted absentee were doing so fraudulently," Tentarelli confirmed. "So why do we suddenly need a signature notarized in order to get an absentee ballot? The only reason is to hinder people from voting."

She contended New Hampshire's current voting laws make the process secure, and added access to voting is not a partisan issue, and should be protected by everyone.


get more stories like this via email

Social Issues

How MT's New Student ID Voting Law Could Affect Turnout

Social Issues

New Coalition: Time to Get to Work on Ohio Redistricting

Social Issues

As July 4th Approaches, Far-Right Appeal to Veterans Raises Concerns

Environment

TN to Embark on Litter Pollution Study

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Plastic bottles and cans line many of the state's roadways and rivers, and now the state is conducting a large research study to …

Social Issues

Report: Nebraska’s Ongoing Prison Staffing Crisis Expands

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new report from the Office of Inspector General of Corrections is raising concerns about ongoing and expanding staffing …

Environment

Is WV Prepared 5 Years after Devastating Floods?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- Deadly flooding five years ago continues to haunt many West Virginia communities, and advocates called on the state to update …

Social Issues

Groups Call for Increased Voting Access in MA Prisons, Jails

BOSTON -- Advocates for voting rights are calling on Massachusetts lawmakers to increase access to the ballot box in jails and prisons before this fal…

Social Issues

PA Child-Care Providers: State Budget Falls Short for Youngest Learners

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Gov. Tom Wolf signed the new state budget last week, which includes a historic $416 million increase in public-education funding…

Social Issues

Should Feds Determine Your Creditworthiness?

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Wisconsin is among the top states for average credit scores, but it is a different story for people of color, which is why some …

Health and Wellness

Pandemic Leads to Both Weight Gain and Eating Disorders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- More than 60% of adults reported weight problems during the pandemic, according to the American Psychological Association…

Social Issues

Free After 14 Years, Ohio Men Await New Trial

By Kennedi Combs / Broadcast version by Mary Schuermann, reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration. For 14 years, Michael …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021