Groups Work to Maintain Voting Access After NH Court Rejects Restrictive Law

CONCORD, N.H. -- Good-government groups in New Hampshire are keeping an eye on several bills expected to come back next legislative session, arguing the bills would restrict voting rights, from requiring voter ID to expanding voter roll purges.



Last week, the state Supreme Court struck down a Republican-backed 2017 voter registration law, which would have created new forms voters would have to fill out to prove residency if they register within 30 days of an election.



Liz Tentarelli, president of the League of Women Voters of New Hampshire, said the requirements would be burdensome to many voters.



"This was a bill that through its complexity alone would discourage voting," Tentarelli asserted. "This ruling finally said that the state needs to make its election law, fair to all, clear to all."



She added voters already have to live in New Hampshire. If they don't have photo ID, they are required to sign an affidavit attesting to their identity and domicile. She pointed out the additional requirement the court struck down would have brought unnecessary confusion, especially for college students.



The ruling came days after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld two voting laws in Arizona that opponents said harm access to voting in primarily Black, brown and Indigenous communities.



Tentarelli noted the League is preparing to testify against multiple bills next session, including one that would require applications for absentee ballots to be notarized.



"There's no evidence that people who voted absentee were doing so fraudulently," Tentarelli confirmed. "So why do we suddenly need a signature notarized in order to get an absentee ballot? The only reason is to hinder people from voting."



She contended New Hampshire's current voting laws make the process secure, and added access to voting is not a partisan issue, and should be protected by everyone.



HELENA, Mont. -- Voting-rights groups are concerned a new Montana law could depress student turnout in elections.



This session, state lawmakers passed a number of voting restrictions, including Senate Bill 169, which requires students to use another proof of identity along with a college-issued ID to register to vote.



Madison Morgan, secretary of the board of directors at the Montana Public Interest Research Group and a University of Montana student, laid out a common situation for students and one that would have kept her from registering two years ago.



"This law gives you the option of using a utility bill, a pay stub or things like that. Well, I moved into a dorm and I did not have a job the first fall here," Morgan explained.



The Montana Democratic Party has challenged the law in court. In a court filing defending the law, Republican Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen's office said students often attend school away from their home state.



Morgan noted people just need to have lived in the state for at least 30 days to register to vote. Jacobsen's office also claimed the IDs are easy to forge. The office did not respond to a request for comment.



Morgan's situation is unique. She was born on a naval base in Puerto Rico and only lived there for three months. But birth certificates issued by Puerto Rico before 2009 are considered invalid because of worries they can be easily faked. So it has been hard for Morgan to get proper identification in the United States.



However, she added there are plenty of other situations that could make it hard for students to register.



"Whether it's that they're coming from a foster home and they lost proper identification, or there was a house fire, or at one point they were homeless, people shouldn't be punished for things like that," Morgan argued. "And I think that voting with your student ID was a great tool to keep young people voting."



The law could have an effect soon. Morgan noted the state is holding local elections this November.



"We tend to not see great turnout in any state, honestly, with municipal elections, but this is just another way to keep the youth voice out of it," Morgan contended.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A new alliance is calling on Ohio's elected leaders to get to work on this year's redistricting process.



The newly launched Equal Districts Coalition held a news conference Thursday, to demand a fair and transparent map-making process.



Katy Shanahan, Ohio state director for All On The Line, said it means ensuring citizens speak up and get involved.



"We should be centering the people in every conversation that we have about what our districts look like now, and what they need to look like in the future to best represent our communities," Shanahan asserted.



Prentiss Haney, co-executive director of the Ohio Organizing Collaborative, explained the coalition is helping residents create their own district maps online, with 1,900 submitted so far.



"Regular citizens right now, from Chillicothe to Dayton to Columbus, are actually modeling the process that our mapmakers should be doing right now," Haney argued. "They're showing them what the heart of the reform should be."



The maps will be presented to the Ohio Redistricting Commission, which has not yet convened. Census data will be available in 45 days, mid-August, much later than usual because of the pandemic.



Tala Dahbour, policy director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations of Ohio, said the coalition will engage with diverse communities who have traditionally been left out of the map-drawing process.



"We know our communities best," Dahbour contended. "We must ensure that minority voices who have been politically disenfranchised receive ample representation and fair districts."



Darold Johnson, legislative director for the Ohio Federation of Teachers, sees the 2021 redistricting process as an opportunity to ensure that children know 'their vote is their voice.' He thinks for too long, some politicians have "rigged" district maps to their benefit.



"As educators we teach at a very young age that, you know, democracy is important, that we should participate in that process, and that you have the opportunity to choose your electorate," Johnson outlined. "Unfortunately, over the last 10 years, legislators have been choosing who will represent them."



