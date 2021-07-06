Tuesday, July 6, 2021

PNS Daily Newscast - July 6, 2021
Play

Concerns grow over ongoing and expanding staffing emergencies at Nebraska's state prisons, and Elsa heads toward the Florida Keys.

2021Talks - July 6, 2021
Play

The White House misses its mark on COVID-19 vaccinations, a new analysis unpacks the electorate behind President Bidens 2020 win, and a Russian gang wants $70 million to end a massive ransomware attack.

Social Issues  |  Consumer    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Should Feds Determine Your Creditworthiness?

Play

 Mike Moen, Producer
 Contact

Tuesday, July 6, 2021   

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Wisconsin is among the top states for average credit scores, but it is a different story for people of color, which is why some advocates said reforms are needed, including a public option for consumers seeking an evaluation of their credit background.

A U.S. House committee recently held a hearing where lawmakers heard arguments about what some say is a broken and biased system.

Chi Chi Wu, staff attorney for the National Consumer Law Center, spoke in favor of a public credit registry, which would be led by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

She said it would lead to better oversight, and urged lawmakers to act.

"Only Congress can fix this," Wu asserted. "And Congress must fix this because it hasn't gotten better in 50 years, and it's only going to get worse."

She argued the system currently is led by a trio of private companies focused on profits. Other proposals include a shorter reporting history of late payments, and limiting the inclusion of medical debt.

GOP committee members said the government is not capable of issuing credit scores, and claimed businesses could be hurt by limited information.

Wisconsin residents have an average score of around 730, but in cities such as Milwaukee, it's less than 600 in non-white areas.

Jeremie Greer co-founder of Liberation in a Generation, a grassroots group focused on large-scale changes to eliminate economic inequality, was among those who told the committee that the three main bureaus provide even bigger roadblocks for BIPOC consumers.

"Far too many people of color find themselves on the wrong side of this system because they are credit invisible," Greer explained.

He pointed out they either have thin credit files, or no history at all, which makes it harder to obtain affordable mortgages or car loans. Meanwhile, other opponents of a public credit rating agency said it takes away the prospects of private innovation as the bureaus look to improve their flaws.


get more stories like this via email

Social Issues

Business Groups Press for Postal Service Reform

Social Issues

Report: Digital Wallets Becoming Favorite Target for Online Scammers

Social Issues

Father's Day: Financial Checklist for New Dads

Social Issues

Groups Work to Maintain Voting Access After NH Court Rejects Restrictive Law

CONCORD, N.H. -- Good-government groups in New Hampshire are keeping an eye on several bills expected to come back next legislative session, arguing …

Environment

TN to Embark on Litter Pollution Study

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Plastic bottles and cans line many of the state's roadways and rivers, and now the state is conducting a large research study to …

Social Issues

Report: Nebraska’s Ongoing Prison Staffing Crisis Expands

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A new report from the Office of Inspector General of Corrections is raising concerns about ongoing and expanding staffing …

Environment

Is WV Prepared 5 Years after Devastating Floods?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- Deadly flooding five years ago continues to haunt many West Virginia communities, and advocates called on the state to update …

Social Issues

Groups Call for Increased Voting Access in MA Prisons, Jails

BOSTON -- Advocates for voting rights are calling on Massachusetts lawmakers to increase access to the ballot box in jails and prisons before this fal…

Social Issues

PA Child-Care Providers: State Budget Falls Short for Youngest Learners

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Gov. Tom Wolf signed the new state budget last week, which includes a historic $416 million increase in public-education funding…

Health and Wellness

Pandemic Leads to Both Weight Gain and Eating Disorders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- More than 60% of adults reported weight problems during the pandemic, according to the American Psychological Association…

Social Issues

Free After 14 Years, Ohio Men Await New Trial

By Kennedi Combs / Broadcast version by Mary Schuermann, reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration. For 14 years, Michael …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021