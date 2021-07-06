Should Feds Determine Your Creditworthiness?

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Wisconsin is among the top states for average credit scores, but it is a different story for people of color, which is why some advocates said reforms are needed, including a public option for consumers seeking an evaluation of their credit background.



A U.S. House committee recently held a hearing where lawmakers heard arguments about what some say is a broken and biased system.



Chi Chi Wu, staff attorney for the National Consumer Law Center, spoke in favor of a public credit registry, which would be led by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.



She said it would lead to better oversight, and urged lawmakers to act.



"Only Congress can fix this," Wu asserted. "And Congress must fix this because it hasn't gotten better in 50 years, and it's only going to get worse."



She argued the system currently is led by a trio of private companies focused on profits. Other proposals include a shorter reporting history of late payments, and limiting the inclusion of medical debt.



GOP committee members said the government is not capable of issuing credit scores, and claimed businesses could be hurt by limited information.



Wisconsin residents have an average score of around 730, but in cities such as Milwaukee, it's less than 600 in non-white areas.



Jeremie Greer co-founder of Liberation in a Generation, a grassroots group focused on large-scale changes to eliminate economic inequality, was among those who told the committee that the three main bureaus provide even bigger roadblocks for BIPOC consumers.



"Far too many people of color find themselves on the wrong side of this system because they are credit invisible," Greer explained.



He pointed out they either have thin credit files, or no history at all, which makes it harder to obtain affordable mortgages or car loans. Meanwhile, other opponents of a public credit rating agency said it takes away the prospects of private innovation as the bureaus look to improve their flaws.



RENO, Nev. -- Supporters of the U.S. Postal Service are pressing for passage of a bill to shore up the troubled agency. Twin versions of the bipartisan 2021 Postal Reform bill in the U.S. House and Senate are currently winding their way through committee.



John McHugh, a former congressman and Secretary of the Army, serves as president of the Package Coalition, a group of businesses, including Amazon and EBay, that rely on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver their goods.



He said the bill allows the Postal Service to restructure their pension obligations without cutting benefits to current retirees.



"That'll give them the opportunity to right the ship, from a budgetary perspective," McHugh contended. "To make those critically important overdue investments into their infrastructure, their truck fleet, into the kinds of things that will help them become more efficient, more effective and more affordable."



The bill codifies the public service commitment to deliver mail and packages Monday through Saturday to 160 million addresses in the U.S.



McHugh argued if the postal service is forced to raise prices, private package carriers would benefit. He noted United Parcel Service has gone to court in the past to challenge the postal service's rates.



"There are those, particularly private express carriers that compete against the Postal Service in this area, who would like to see the Postal Service become less efficient, so that they can increase their prices," McHugh alleged.



Barbara Sawrie, co-owner of 1st In Line Animal Grooming Products in Reno, which ships its wares across the country, said the company relies on the Postal Service for about half of its deliveries.



"Especially with our horse products, we need products delivered to rural areas," Sawrie explained. "It's a lot more inexpensive with the postal service delivering that versus if we were to go to UPS or FedEx, so it's definitely a benefit to us."



Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who took over during the Trump administration, supports the reform bill. He has proposed a ten-year plan, which he said would put the agency on a stronger footing by emphasizing the more-profitable package delivery business.



PHOENIX, Ariz - During the pandemic, many Arizonans began using peer-to-peer payment apps - also called digital wallets - to pay for goods and services or their share of a dinner bill.



But consumer advocates report as the use of apps such as PayPal, Venmo and Zelle have increased, so have the number of consumer complaints.



According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's Complaint Database, the number of gripes about P2P apps has almost doubled over the past 12 months.



Ed Mierzwinski is the consumer program director for the Arizona PIRG Education Fund. He said users who don't understand how the apps work can lose money.



"People should understand the money is gone instantly when you push the button and the money leaves your account," said Mierzwinski. "It is very rare that it will come back and people don't realize, whoosh, it's gone."



Mierzwinski said most common issues listed in the report - Virtual Wallets, Real Complaints - are problems managing, opening or closing accounts; problems with fraud or scams; and problems with payments, including unauthorized transactions.



He said consumers have fewer legal rights with digital wallets than they have using debit or credit cards, and emphasized that most P2P apps are not designed for retail shopping or buying merchandise online.



"Consumers should use it for sharing a payment for a gift with their friends or coworkers, people that they trust," said Mierzwinski. "They should not use it to buy things from strangers. I certainly wouldn't use it on Craigslist or eBay or any of those kinds of services."



He said by setting up the account properly and double-checking where you send payments, users can avoid many of the pitfalls of using digital wallets.



"Do you realize your money is leaving your account and it's probably not coming back?" said Mierzwinski. "So make sure user names are typed correctly, make sure you're only using the account with friends and set your security and privacy settings tight. Set them to 'private'; don't set them to 'public.'"



Mierzwinski said it's a good idea to put a small amount of funds in an account separate from your main bank account, and use it for peer-to-peer transactions. He said that limits the amount of money you can lose if something goes wrong.Disclosure: Arizona PIRG Education Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Energy Policy, Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





