Pandemic Leads to Both Weight Gain and Eating Disorders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- More than 60% of adults reported weight problems during the pandemic, according to the American Psychological Association.



Experts have some tips on getting back into your groove this summer. COVID-19 disrupted everyone's food and exercise routines, stranded many in front of a screen all day, and led to increased isolation.



Dr. Donna O'Shea, chief medical officer of population health with United Healthcare, said the stress led some to overeat, and others, especially teens, to develop an eating disorder.



"We see both ends of the spectrum," O'Shea explained. "People who had excess snacking, but we also see that in others the same kind of stress caused them to not eat and to really put their health at risk."



She advised it's important to re-establish routines that include the basics: good nutrition, regular exercise and sufficient sleep.



She recommended using a fitness tracker and getting your steps in a little at a time throughout the day before working up to a goal of 8,000 to 10,000 steps a day.



Many companies offer wellness programs. UnitedHealthcare offers a free online motivational tool at UHCStepUp.com. There, people can sign a pledge to make health a priority this summer. It is part of an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the most pledges received for a health campaign in one month, ending on July 15.



Connie Sobczak, co-founder and executive director of the Berkeley-based nonprofit organization The Body Positive and author of a book called "Embody," said it is important to be kind and gentle with our bodies and recognize they helped us survive the pandemic when so many people did not.



"Please don't go on a diet, because it will backfire," Sobczak suggested. "Slowly make changes to increase movement in our lives. Dance in your living room. I mean, just start moving your body and feeling good in your body. And then add in more nutritious foods."



She urged people to recognize the amount of stress they've been under and cut themselves some slack, warning energy spent feeling negative about their body just added to the stress and leads to poor health outcomes.



References: Pandemic weight change survey American Pyschological Assn. March 2021

Motivational tool United Healthcare 06/15/2021

Body image tips The Body Positive



RALEIGH, N.C. -- Some doctors in North Carolina are voicing their support for legislation to cut red tape for Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs).



More than 20 states and the District of Columbia already grant licensed APRNs full practice authority, meaning they don't need to pay a doctor to supervise them.



The SAVE Act, introduced in North Carolina this year, would remove supervision requirements.



Dr. Elizabeth Golding, medical director for palliative care services at Cone Health, said there wouldn't be enough palliative medical care available in the state without APRNs, and believes supervision requirements, which often cost APRNs thousands of dollars, are a hindrance to patients' getting high-quality care.



"They really do nothing to improve the quality of care, and in my opinion are really, in truth, unnecessary and are just costly administrative hoops," Golding argued.



While individual physicians are speaking out, the North Carolina Medical Society has repeatedly opposed allowing APRNs to practice independently, arguing eliminating doctor supervision would increase safety risks for patients.



Dr. William Long, a primary care and geriatric physician in Charlotte, explained supervision requirements do not require doctors and APRNs work closely together. Long added some supervising physicians live hours away, or even in another state, from their collaborating APRN.



"I just don't think that's the spirit of what the law is," Long contended. "I think the law should be modified so that after a certain period of time, and pick your number, two years, three years, whatever, those individuals are very competent in the scope of practice that they're in."



Dr. Jessica Cannon, a retired OB/GYN physician in Wilmington, pointed out full-practice APRNs could help more North Carolina women have healthy pregnancies and healthy babies, especially in rural counties.



"We know that in states where certified nurse midwives have independent practices, that the outcomes are known to be just as safe as traditional OB/GYN outcomes, and in many cases, they have superior outcomes," Cannon observed.



Research shows APRN midwives lower risks for women and babies. Compared with obstetricians, midwifery care has led to much lower intervention rates and reduced the odds of Cesarean delivery by 30% for women having their first baby.



References: SAVE Act

Opposition to legislation N.C. Medical Society 02/27/2019

Midwife statistics New Orleans Maternal and Child Health Coalition Oct. 2020



