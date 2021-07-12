KY Regulators Rein In Utilities' Proposed Rate Hikes

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- The Kentucky Public Service Commission has rejected proposed rate hikes by Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities, instead setting new rate increases lower than what the companies had asked for.



Advocates called the decision a win for consumers.



Cathy Kuhn, executive director of the Metro Housing Coalition, explained the average bill of a typical customer will increase by around 7% per month, or an additional $8.



"We don't like to see any increase in our gas or electric rates, but we were very pleased to see that the increase was much less than what the company was initially asking for," Kuhn stated.



The companies also must comply with a so-called stay out provision, which prevents another rate increase from being implemented before July 2025. Several community groups were interveners in the case, including the Metro Housing Coalition, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, and the Kentucky Solar Energy Society.



Charlotte Whittaker, volunteer state president of AARP Kentucky, said fifty-plus residents across the Commonwealth are already struggling with rising living costs and economic stability coming out of the pandemic.



She pointed out many residents couldn't have afforded the proposed 12% rate hike in their electric bills and 9% increase for gas.



"We have so many seniors that are on a very fixed income," Whittaker noted. "And it's a choice they will have to make. Do they not buy their medicine? Do they try to buy fewer groceries?"



Whittaker added over the last few months, AARP Kentucky has mobilized its volunteers to call on the Public Service Commission to carefully consider if the rate increase was reasonable.



Kuhn noted the commission also decided against raising the companies' basic monthly charge.



"Which is really the amount that customers pay regardless of how much energy they use," Kuhn explained.



The commission also approved a one-year economic relief surcredit totaling $38.9 million for LG&E's electric customers, $2.7 million for LG&E's natural-gas customers, and $11.9 million for K-U's customers. Disclosure: AARP Kentucky contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Senior Issues, and Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





Disclosure: AARP Kentucky contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Senior Issues, and Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Rate order Kentucky Public Service Commission 07/08/2021



get more stories like this via email



DENVER -- When this winter's power outages in Texas' deregulated electric grid caused shockingly high utility bills for customers, Xcel Energy was also forced to pay inflated prices to continue serving its customers in Colorado, and now, the bill is coming due.



Luke Ilderton, deputy director of Energy Outreach Colorado, explained Xcel and other utility companies across the U.S. had to buy natural gas in the same wholesale energy market that saw large spikes in demand as power stations in Texas not equipped to withstand freezing temperatures went offline.



"And therefore prices increased, and utilities needed to pay the elevated pricing for natural gas, in order to meet the needs of Coloradans to heat their homes that weekend," Ilderton noted.



Xcel has asked the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to approve rate increases to cover this winter's spike in prices, as well as investments it has already been making for improvements and updates.



Residential customers could see an increase of more than $9 on their monthly electric bills, with small businesses paying close to $15 more, starting in September 2022.



Ilderton pointed out for many Coloradans, an increase of $9 a month can force families to make tough decisions about which bills to pay. He emphasized people can find out if they are eligible for assistance by calling Energy Outreach Colorado's Heat Help Hotline, at 866-HEAT-HELP. And he added there are ways for families to reduce energy costs now.



"That starts with evaluating the efficiency of your home," Ilderton outlined. "Determining what energy conservation practices can be implemented in your home, and thinking about what you as a household can do to control your own home energy usage."



If the PUC approves Xcel's request, the company said it will use part of the $343 million generated to prevent wildfires by clearing vegetation near power lines, and will install smart meters to allow families to monitor their energy use in real time. The increase will also support investments in a 500-megawatt wind farm on Colorado's eastern plains.Disclosure: Energy Outreach Colorado contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, and Housing/Homelessness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.





Disclosure: Energy Outreach Colorado contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, and Housing/Homelessness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Rate increase filing Colorado Public Utilities Commission 10/19/2020



get more stories like this via email



MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Wisconsin is among the top states for average credit scores, but it is a different story for people of color, which is why some advocates said reforms are needed, including a public option for consumers seeking an evaluation of their credit background.



A U.S. House committee recently held a hearing where lawmakers heard arguments about what some say is a broken and biased system.



Chi Chi Wu, staff attorney for the National Consumer Law Center, spoke in favor of a public credit registry, which would be led by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.



She said it would lead to better oversight, and urged lawmakers to act.



"Only Congress can fix this," Wu asserted. "And Congress must fix this because it hasn't gotten better in 50 years, and it's only going to get worse."



She argued the system currently is led by a trio of private companies focused on profits. Other proposals include a shorter reporting history of late payments, and limiting the inclusion of medical debt.



GOP committee members said the government is not capable of issuing credit scores, and claimed businesses could be hurt by limited information.



Wisconsin residents have an average score of around 730, but in cities such as Milwaukee, it's less than 600 in non-white areas.



Jeremie Greer co-founder of Liberation in a Generation, a grassroots group focused on large-scale changes to eliminate economic inequality, was among those who told the committee that the three main bureaus provide even bigger roadblocks for BIPOC consumers.



"Far too many people of color find themselves on the wrong side of this system because they are credit invisible," Greer explained.



He pointed out they either have thin credit files, or no history at all, which makes it harder to obtain affordable mortgages or car loans. Meanwhile, other opponents of a public credit rating agency said it takes away the prospects of private innovation as the bureaus look to improve their flaws.



References: Wis. credit info ValuePenguin.com 04/07/2021

National Credit Reporting Agency Act

Comprehensive CREDIT Act

Milwaukee data Urban Institute Nov. 2017



get more stories like this via email

