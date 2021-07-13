AZ Voters Change Parties in Big Numbers After 2020 Election

TUCSON, Ariz. -- New figures show since the 2020 election, thousands of Arizonans have changed their voter registration to a different party, shifting in significant numbers from Democrats and Republicans to Independents.



According to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, between the 2016 and 2020 elections, Democrats and Independents saw a big uptick in registrations, almost catching up with Republicans, who have dominated the polls for decades.



Samara Klar, associate professor at the University of Arizona School of Government and Public Policy, said the big winners are the Independents, who have become the fastest growing bloc of voters in the state.



"When people move to a state, not during a campaign, not during an election, many people will identify as Independent, and they'll register as such," Klar explained. "One reason why we might find that many of those Independents ultimately switch out, they may want to participate in the presidential primary."



The report shows Independents and Democrats tied at 32% each, with Republicans at almost 35%.



Klar suggested the Jan. 6th Capitol riot and Arizona's GOP 'vote audit' may be driving some Republicans out, while social movements attract some Black and Latino voters to the Democrats.



Klar added another major shift in Arizona voters is a migration from small towns to the cities.



"This really important demographic shift we're seeing in Arizona is declining populations in rural counties and very rapidly increasing populations in urban counties," Klar outlined. "The rapid population growth in Maricopa County is a great thing for the Democrats."



Paul Bentz, senior vice president of research and strategy for HighGround Consultants, which conducts political polls, said Arizona's closed primary system means many Independent voters will need to declare a party affiliation if they want to vote in the early presidential race.



"While you can vote in other races, you can't vote for the president without being of the party," Bentz emphasized. "We saw a pretty significant shift to Republicans, a significant uptick in Republican registration, for people who either wanted to vote for Trump or vote against Trump."



He said while Democrats and Republicans will spend a lot of time and money on voter registration drives for the 2022 and 2024 elections, both parties are likely to get the biggest increase in voters from the ranks of Arizona's Independents.



AUSTIN, Texas -- A majority of Democrats in the Texas House exited the state Monday in an attempt to block Republicans from passing new laws to restrict voting.



The special session that began last Thursday was called after Democrats walked out of the regular legislative session to prevent Senate Bill 7 from passing.



At least 51 of the 67 Democratic representatives flew to Washington, D.C., requesting meetings with U.S. Senate Democrats and attempting to prevent a quorum needed to pass bills in Texas.



Tommy Buser-Clancy, senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Texas, said laws to keep people from voting should alarm all Texans.



"Those bills made it harder to vote, they made it scarier to vote," Buser-Clancy asserted. "For all Texas voters, but particularly communities of color and individuals with disabilities."



Senate Bill 7 would have outlawed voting mechanisms used in 2020 in Harris County, the Houston area, including a ban on drive-through voting centers and 24-hour voting, and effectively eliminating the popular Black churches' "Souls to the Polls" get-out-the-vote efforts.



Meanwhile, Buser-Clancy noted the ACLU is preparing its case to defend Hervis Rogers, a Black Texan released from custody Saturday night after his arrest last week on allegations of illegal voting. Buser-Clancy said the ACLU sees the Rogers case as a textbook example of how systems intersect to undermine fundamental rights and target minorities.



"Mr. Rogers made headlines in 2020 after he waited for over six hours to vote," Buser-Clancy explained. "He was simply trying to do what he thought was his civic duty, and he was proud to wait in line and thought he was doing the right thing."



According to the Texas Attorney General's office, the 62-year-old Rogers was ineligible to vote because he was on felony parole for a 25-year sentence for burglary.



The ACLU calls the officials' actions "political theater," meant to send a message of fear.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



SANTA FE, N.M. -- Women have voted at higher rates than men in every presidential election since 1984, but a new study shows when they run for a statewide executive office, money is harder to come by.



Kira Sanbonmatsu, senior scholar at the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University and the report's co-author, said women running in statewide executive races, excluding governor and lieutenant governor, face greater campaign finance challenges than men.



She explained from both a donor and recipient perspective, there are significant discrepancies between men and women.



"We hear so much about how well women are doing as voters; women have outvoted men for many years," Sanbonmatsu observed. "I don't know that people realize that women are not at the same rate as 'givers,' as men."



Sanbonmatsu noted part of the lack of campaign contributions may be some statewide elections are below the radar for women, with only 31% of women holding statewide executive office nationwide.



She added it is likely because women often don't earn as much as men, they can't afford to contribute more.



New Mexico's Deb Haaland, now the U.S. Interior Secretary, was one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress in 2018.



Sanbonmatsu argued it's important to recognize "firsts" for women, and also acknowledge how much harder the road might have been for them.



"Certainly with Haaland in power, certainly with Vice President Kamala Harris, this is a new landscape for women and politics, but we're not at parity," Sanbonmatsu acknowledged.



Sanbonmatsu added women remain underrepresented as officeholders for such positions as attorneys general, state treasurers, and secretaries of state, and it's especially true of Asian American, Black, Latina and Native American women.



"Women of color, compared to white women, wield fewer personal resources, and they are less likely as candidates to enter these statewide races," Sanbonmatsu outlined. "So we really need to marshal support for them if we're going to see those numbers go up."



She added women are less likely to self-fund their campaigns and more likely to fundraise in small-dollar amounts, meaning they may face additional burdens in the fundraising process.



