Experts: Love Your Body While Healing from Pandemic Eating Issues

United Healthcare is offering a free online program to motivate people to make health a priority this summer; it's online at UHCStepUp.com.
AUGUSTA, Maine. -- As Maine works to expand access to dental care for low-income residents, health-care advocates say lessons can be learned from other states that already cover dental care under their Medicaid programs, and from Mainers who'll be personally affected.
The state budget signed into law last week extends comprehensive and preventive dental care to more than 200,000 people under the state's Medicaid program, MaineCare.
Kathy Kilrain del Rio, director of campaigns and healthcare advocacy for Maine Equal Justice, said the next steps are deciding what this will look like in practice, and rulemaking, before it goes into effect in July 2022.
"Maine was actually in the minority of states not having any type of preventive or comprehensive dental benefit," Kilrain del Rio pointed out. "So, I think we can look at what's worked in other places."
She noted oral health has many implications for a person's overall health, from heart health and diabetes to self-image and mental health.
More than 35% of low-income Mainers who responded to a survey said the condition of their mouth or teeth affects their ability to interview for a job.
Kilrain del Rio added the most powerful voices in pushing this bill through the Legislature were those who are affected by lack of dental care.
She hopes rulemakers continue to listen to them as they outline the process for accessing care.
"This is really a game-changer," Kilrain del Rio remarked. "People will have access to cleanings and to be able to get their cavities filled, and all the other types of care that, I think some people at least, take for granted."
A report from the Health Policy Institute also showed improved oral health leads to lower average medical costs for MaineCare members with diabetes or heart disease or those who are pregnant.
By improving people's health and self-confidence, it could generate economic benefits, especially in rural areas.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- More than 60% of adults reported weight problems during the pandemic, according to the American Psychological Association.
Experts have some tips on getting back into your groove this summer. COVID-19 disrupted everyone's food and exercise routines, stranded many in front of a screen all day, and led to increased isolation.
Dr. Donna O'Shea, chief medical officer of population health with UnitedHealthcare, said the stress led some to overeat, and others, especially teens, to develop an eating disorder.
"We see both ends of the spectrum," O'Shea explained. "People who had excess snacking, but we also see that in others the same kind of stress caused them to not eat and to really put their health at risk."
She advised it's important to re-establish routines that include the basics: good nutrition, regular exercise and sufficient sleep.
She recommended using a fitness tracker and getting your steps in a little at a time throughout the day before working up to a goal of 8,000 to 10,000 steps a day.
Many companies offer wellness programs. UnitedHealthcare offers a free online motivational tool at UHCStepUp.com. There, people can sign a pledge to make health a priority this summer. It is part of an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the most pledges received for a health campaign in one month, ending on July 15.
Connie Sobczak, co-founder and executive director of the Berkeley-based nonprofit organization The Body Positive and author of a book called "Embody," said it is important to be kind and gentle with our bodies and recognize they helped us survive the pandemic when so many people did not.
"Please don't go on a diet, because it will backfire," Sobczak suggested. "Slowly make changes to increase movement in our lives. Dance in your living room. I mean, just start moving your body and feeling good in your body. And then add in more nutritious foods."
She urged people to recognize the amount of stress they've been under and cut themselves some slack, warning energy spent feeling negative about their body just added to the stress and leads to poor health outcomes.
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Some doctors in North Carolina are voicing their support for legislation to cut red tape for Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs).
More than 20 states and the District of Columbia already grant licensed APRNs full practice authority, meaning they don't need to pay a doctor to supervise them.
The SAVE Act, introduced in North Carolina this year, would remove supervision requirements.
Dr. Elizabeth Golding, medical director for palliative care services at Cone Health, said there wouldn't be enough palliative medical care available in the state without APRNs, and believes supervision requirements, which often cost APRNs thousands of dollars, are a hindrance to patients' getting high-quality care.
"They really do nothing to improve the quality of care, and in my opinion are really, in truth, unnecessary and are just costly administrative hoops," Golding argued.
While individual physicians are speaking out, the North Carolina Medical Society has repeatedly opposed allowing APRNs to practice independently, arguing eliminating doctor supervision would increase safety risks for patients.
Dr. William Long, a primary care and geriatric physician in Charlotte, explained supervision requirements do not require doctors and APRNs work closely together. Long added some supervising physicians live hours away, or even in another state, from their collaborating APRN.
"I just don't think that's the spirit of what the law is," Long contended. "I think the law should be modified so that after a certain period of time, and pick your number, two years, three years, whatever, those individuals are very competent in the scope of practice that they're in."
Dr. Jessica Cannon, a retired OB/GYN physician in Wilmington, pointed out full-practice APRNs could help more North Carolina women have healthy pregnancies and healthy babies, especially in rural counties.
"We know that in states where certified nurse midwives have independent practices, that the outcomes are known to be just as safe as traditional OB/GYN outcomes, and in many cases, they have superior outcomes," Cannon observed.
Research shows APRN midwives lower risks for women and babies. Compared with obstetricians, midwifery care has led to much lower intervention rates and reduced the odds of Cesarean delivery by 30% for women having their first baby.