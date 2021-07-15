Tips for Staying Safe in WA's Hot, Smoky Summer

SEATTLE -- An unprecedented heat wave in Washington state has underscored the importance of staying safe when it's hot.



Places such as Seattle reached record highs in late June, with two months of summer still to go.



Dr. Scott Itano, a family medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente in Seattle, offered tips for beating the heat.



"First off, I think prevention is probably the best thing," Itano recommended. "If you don't have to go outside in the heat, then try to stay indoors in a cool environment. Also, drink extra water. You're going to be losing more water, getting more dehydrated."



Itano suggested when outside, limit exposure to the sun and wear light clothing, and limit the intensity of exercise. He emphasized people should be mindful of the signs of heat exhaustion; nausea, dizziness, cramps or a headache.



Itano added lightheadedness, an abnormal or fast heartbeat or feelings of confusion could be signs of a heat stroke, which can be life-threatening. He advised people with severe symptoms to go to an urgent care facility.



Rising temperatures also raise the threat of wildfires. Itano noted Washingtonians should be careful when there is smoke in the air, and watch out for eye, nose or throat irritation.



"If you're having lung symptoms, so problems breathing, wheezing, coughing, or heart issues," Itano outlined. "You may get chest pain or elevated heart rate, or just not feel like yourself. Those are the most important things to look out for."



He stressed children have less resilience to heat and smoke, and so parents and guardians should minimize their exposure to such threats as much as possible. Itano cautioned his advice could continue to stay relevant in future summers as the effects of climate change intensify.





RICHMOND, Va. - COVID-19 turned daily life upside down and, for many, the stress led to troublesome eating habits and body-image problems.



An American Psychological Association report found more than 60% of adults experienced weight gain or weight loss during the pandemic. Connie Sobczak, a body-image expert, co-founder of the nonprofit The Body Positive and author of the book "Embody," said the pandemic confirmed just how harmful stress is to the human body. While making changes in eating and exercise habits, she said folks need to take a gentle approach with themselves and be less judgmental.



"It's really important to be kind and gentle with our bodies," she said, "and recognize and honor that they helped us survive, when so many people didn't."



She recommended not going on a diet because it will likely backfire. Instead, she suggested slowly making changes to increase movement in your daily life - and then start eating more nutritious foods.



The pandemic also forced many people to sit in front of screens all day, whether online learning or telecommuting, further disrupting exercise and eating routines. While some overate during the lockdown, said Dr. Donna O'Shea, chief medical officer for population health at United Healthcare, others developed eating disorders, especially teens.



"We see both ends of the spectrum," she said. "People who had excess snacking, but we also see that in others, the same kind of stress caused them to not eat, and to really put their health at risk."



O'Shea said summer weather might inspire folks to get back outdoors. While getting back into shape, she noted it's important to focus on proper nutrition, getting enough sleep - and daily exercise, such as walking.



"Walking has a host of health benefits," she said. "It can help us maintain a healthier weight, it can help ward off depression, prevent or manage chronic conditions - and really, just help that stress in the middle of the day."



United Healthcare is offering a free online program to motivate people to make health a priority this summer; it's online at UHCStepUp.com.







AUGUSTA, Maine. -- As Maine works to expand access to dental care for low-income residents, health-care advocates say lessons can be learned from other states that already cover dental care under their Medicaid programs, and from Mainers who'll be personally affected.



The state budget signed into law last week extends comprehensive and preventive dental care to more than 200,000 people under the state's Medicaid program, MaineCare.



Kathy Kilrain del Rio, director of campaigns and healthcare advocacy for Maine Equal Justice, said the next steps are deciding what this will look like in practice, and rulemaking, before it goes into effect in July 2022.



"Maine was actually in the minority of states not having any type of preventive or comprehensive dental benefit," Kilrain del Rio pointed out. "So, I think we can look at what's worked in other places."



She noted oral health has many implications for a person's overall health, from heart health and diabetes to self-image and mental health.



More than 35% of low-income Mainers who responded to a survey said the condition of their mouth or teeth affects their ability to interview for a job.



Kilrain del Rio added the most powerful voices in pushing this bill through the Legislature were those who are affected by lack of dental care.



She hopes rulemakers continue to listen to them as they outline the process for accessing care.



"This is really a game-changer," Kilrain del Rio remarked. "People will have access to cleanings and to be able to get their cavities filled, and all the other types of care that, I think some people at least, take for granted."



A report from the Health Policy Institute also showed improved oral health leads to lower average medical costs for MaineCare members with diabetes or heart disease or those who are pregnant.



By improving people's health and self-confidence, it could generate economic benefits, especially in rural areas.



